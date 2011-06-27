  1. Home
Estimated values
2016 Dodge Dart SXT Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,049$8,699$10,440
Clean$6,782$8,375$10,030
Average$6,248$7,728$9,208
Rough$5,714$7,080$8,386
Estimated values
2016 Dodge Dart Limited 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,276$11,378$13,598
Clean$8,925$10,954$13,063
Average$8,222$10,107$11,992
Rough$7,520$9,260$10,922
Estimated values
2016 Dodge Dart Aero 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,282$9,260$11,338
Clean$7,006$8,916$10,891
Average$6,455$8,226$9,999
Rough$5,903$7,537$9,106
Estimated values
2016 Dodge Dart SXT Sport Rallye 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,605$9,502$11,499
Clean$7,317$9,149$11,046
Average$6,741$8,441$10,141
Rough$6,166$7,734$9,236
Estimated values
2016 Dodge Dart SXT Sport Blacktop 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,755$9,427$11,198
Clean$7,461$9,076$10,757
Average$6,874$8,374$9,875
Rough$6,286$7,673$8,994
Estimated values
2016 Dodge Dart GT Sport 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,485$10,192$12,005
Clean$8,164$9,813$11,532
Average$7,521$9,054$10,587
Rough$6,879$8,295$9,642
Estimated values
2016 Dodge Dart GT 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,858$10,950$13,157
Clean$8,522$10,542$12,639
Average$7,851$9,727$11,603
Rough$7,181$8,912$10,567
Estimated values
2016 Dodge Dart Turbo 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,434$9,240$11,143
Clean$7,153$8,896$10,705
Average$6,590$8,208$9,827
Rough$6,027$7,520$8,950
Estimated values
2016 Dodge Dart GT Sport Blacktop 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,367$10,364$12,471
Clean$8,050$9,979$11,980
Average$7,416$9,207$10,998
Rough$6,783$8,436$10,016
Estimated values
2016 Dodge Dart SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,500$8,152$9,892
Clean$6,254$7,849$9,503
Average$5,761$7,242$8,724
Rough$5,269$6,635$7,945
Estimated values
2016 Dodge Dart SXT 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,106$8,899$10,786
Clean$6,837$8,568$10,362
Average$6,298$7,906$9,513
Rough$5,760$7,243$8,663
Sell my 2016 Dodge Dart with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Dart near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2016 Dodge Dart on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Dodge Dart with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,254 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,849 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Dodge Dart is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Dodge Dart with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,254 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,849 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2016 Dodge Dart, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2016 Dodge Dart with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,254 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,849 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2016 Dodge Dart. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2016 Dodge Dart and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2016 Dodge Dart ranges from $5,269 to $9,892, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2016 Dodge Dart is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.