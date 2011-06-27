Estimated values
2016 Dodge Dart SXT Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,049
|$8,699
|$10,440
|Clean
|$6,782
|$8,375
|$10,030
|Average
|$6,248
|$7,728
|$9,208
|Rough
|$5,714
|$7,080
|$8,386
Estimated values
2016 Dodge Dart Limited 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,276
|$11,378
|$13,598
|Clean
|$8,925
|$10,954
|$13,063
|Average
|$8,222
|$10,107
|$11,992
|Rough
|$7,520
|$9,260
|$10,922
Estimated values
2016 Dodge Dart Aero 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,282
|$9,260
|$11,338
|Clean
|$7,006
|$8,916
|$10,891
|Average
|$6,455
|$8,226
|$9,999
|Rough
|$5,903
|$7,537
|$9,106
Estimated values
2016 Dodge Dart SXT Sport Rallye 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,605
|$9,502
|$11,499
|Clean
|$7,317
|$9,149
|$11,046
|Average
|$6,741
|$8,441
|$10,141
|Rough
|$6,166
|$7,734
|$9,236
Estimated values
2016 Dodge Dart SXT Sport Blacktop 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,755
|$9,427
|$11,198
|Clean
|$7,461
|$9,076
|$10,757
|Average
|$6,874
|$8,374
|$9,875
|Rough
|$6,286
|$7,673
|$8,994
Estimated values
2016 Dodge Dart GT Sport 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,485
|$10,192
|$12,005
|Clean
|$8,164
|$9,813
|$11,532
|Average
|$7,521
|$9,054
|$10,587
|Rough
|$6,879
|$8,295
|$9,642
Estimated values
2016 Dodge Dart GT 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,858
|$10,950
|$13,157
|Clean
|$8,522
|$10,542
|$12,639
|Average
|$7,851
|$9,727
|$11,603
|Rough
|$7,181
|$8,912
|$10,567
Estimated values
2016 Dodge Dart Turbo 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,434
|$9,240
|$11,143
|Clean
|$7,153
|$8,896
|$10,705
|Average
|$6,590
|$8,208
|$9,827
|Rough
|$6,027
|$7,520
|$8,950
Estimated values
2016 Dodge Dart GT Sport Blacktop 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,367
|$10,364
|$12,471
|Clean
|$8,050
|$9,979
|$11,980
|Average
|$7,416
|$9,207
|$10,998
|Rough
|$6,783
|$8,436
|$10,016
Estimated values
2016 Dodge Dart SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,500
|$8,152
|$9,892
|Clean
|$6,254
|$7,849
|$9,503
|Average
|$5,761
|$7,242
|$8,724
|Rough
|$5,269
|$6,635
|$7,945
Estimated values
2016 Dodge Dart SXT 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,106
|$8,899
|$10,786
|Clean
|$6,837
|$8,568
|$10,362
|Average
|$6,298
|$7,906
|$9,513
|Rough
|$5,760
|$7,243
|$8,663