Estimated values
2016 Tesla Model S 60 4dr Sedan (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,237
|$37,110
|$41,008
|Clean
|$31,843
|$35,559
|$39,293
|Average
|$29,053
|$32,456
|$35,861
|Rough
|$26,264
|$29,354
|$32,429
Estimated values
2016 Tesla Model S P100D 4dr Sedan AWD (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$60,726
|$62,434
|$64,186
|Clean
|$58,178
|$59,824
|$61,500
|Average
|$53,081
|$54,604
|$56,129
|Rough
|$47,984
|$49,385
|$50,757
Estimated values
2016 Tesla Model S 75 4dr Sedan (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,391
|$38,047
|$40,728
|Clean
|$33,906
|$36,456
|$39,024
|Average
|$30,935
|$33,275
|$35,616
|Rough
|$27,965
|$30,095
|$32,207
Estimated values
2016 Tesla Model S 70 4dr Sedan (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,568
|$38,369
|$41,195
|Clean
|$34,075
|$36,765
|$39,471
|Average
|$31,090
|$33,557
|$36,024
|Rough
|$28,105
|$30,349
|$32,577
Estimated values
2016 Tesla Model S P90D 4dr Sedan AWD (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$53,126
|$55,296
|$57,505
|Clean
|$50,896
|$52,985
|$55,099
|Average
|$46,438
|$48,362
|$50,287
|Rough
|$41,979
|$43,739
|$45,475
Estimated values
2016 Tesla Model S 90D 4dr Sedan AWD (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$41,462
|$44,301
|$47,171
|Clean
|$39,722
|$42,449
|$45,198
|Average
|$36,242
|$38,746
|$41,250
|Rough
|$32,762
|$35,042
|$37,303
Estimated values
2016 Tesla Model S 60D 4dr Sedan AWD (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,839
|$40,444
|$43,077
|Clean
|$36,251
|$38,753
|$41,274
|Average
|$33,076
|$35,372
|$37,670
|Rough
|$29,900
|$31,991
|$34,065
Estimated values
2016 Tesla Model S 75D 4dr Sedan AWD (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,556
|$42,342
|$45,157
|Clean
|$37,896
|$40,572
|$43,267
|Average
|$34,576
|$37,032
|$39,488
|Rough
|$31,256
|$33,492
|$35,709
Estimated values
2016 Tesla Model S 70D 4dr Sedan AWD (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,064
|$41,967
|$44,898
|Clean
|$37,425
|$40,213
|$43,019
|Average
|$34,146
|$36,704
|$39,262
|Rough
|$30,868
|$33,196
|$35,505