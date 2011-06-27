  1. Home
  2. Tesla
  3. Tesla Model S
  4. Used 2016 Tesla Model S
  5. Appraisal value

2016 Tesla Model S Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2016 Tesla Model S 60 4dr Sedan (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,237$37,110$41,008
Clean$31,843$35,559$39,293
Average$29,053$32,456$35,861
Rough$26,264$29,354$32,429
Sell my 2016 Tesla Model S with EdmundsShop for a used Tesla Model S near you
Estimated values
2016 Tesla Model S P100D 4dr Sedan AWD (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$60,726$62,434$64,186
Clean$58,178$59,824$61,500
Average$53,081$54,604$56,129
Rough$47,984$49,385$50,757
Sell my 2016 Tesla Model S with EdmundsShop for a used Tesla Model S near you
Estimated values
2016 Tesla Model S 75 4dr Sedan (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,391$38,047$40,728
Clean$33,906$36,456$39,024
Average$30,935$33,275$35,616
Rough$27,965$30,095$32,207
Sell my 2016 Tesla Model S with EdmundsShop for a used Tesla Model S near you
Estimated values
2016 Tesla Model S 70 4dr Sedan (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,568$38,369$41,195
Clean$34,075$36,765$39,471
Average$31,090$33,557$36,024
Rough$28,105$30,349$32,577
Sell my 2016 Tesla Model S with EdmundsShop for a used Tesla Model S near you
Estimated values
2016 Tesla Model S P90D 4dr Sedan AWD (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$53,126$55,296$57,505
Clean$50,896$52,985$55,099
Average$46,438$48,362$50,287
Rough$41,979$43,739$45,475
Sell my 2016 Tesla Model S with EdmundsShop for a used Tesla Model S near you
Estimated values
2016 Tesla Model S 90D 4dr Sedan AWD (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$41,462$44,301$47,171
Clean$39,722$42,449$45,198
Average$36,242$38,746$41,250
Rough$32,762$35,042$37,303
Sell my 2016 Tesla Model S with EdmundsShop for a used Tesla Model S near you
Estimated values
2016 Tesla Model S 60D 4dr Sedan AWD (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$37,839$40,444$43,077
Clean$36,251$38,753$41,274
Average$33,076$35,372$37,670
Rough$29,900$31,991$34,065
Sell my 2016 Tesla Model S with EdmundsShop for a used Tesla Model S near you
Estimated values
2016 Tesla Model S 75D 4dr Sedan AWD (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$39,556$42,342$45,157
Clean$37,896$40,572$43,267
Average$34,576$37,032$39,488
Rough$31,256$33,492$35,709
Sell my 2016 Tesla Model S with EdmundsShop for a used Tesla Model S near you
Estimated values
2016 Tesla Model S 70D 4dr Sedan AWD (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$39,064$41,967$44,898
Clean$37,425$40,213$43,019
Average$34,146$36,704$39,262
Rough$30,868$33,196$35,505
Sell my 2016 Tesla Model S with EdmundsShop for a used Tesla Model S near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2016 Tesla Model S on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Tesla Model S with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $31,843 for one in "Clean" condition and about $35,559 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Tesla Model S is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Tesla Model S with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $31,843 for one in "Clean" condition and about $35,559 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2016 Tesla Model S, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2016 Tesla Model S with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $31,843 for one in "Clean" condition and about $35,559 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2016 Tesla Model S. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2016 Tesla Model S and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2016 Tesla Model S ranges from $26,264 to $41,008, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2016 Tesla Model S is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.