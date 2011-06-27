Estimated values
1992 Mercedes-Benz 500-Class 500SEL 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,001
|$1,635
|$1,979
|Clean
|$889
|$1,456
|$1,762
|Average
|$664
|$1,096
|$1,329
|Rough
|$439
|$736
|$896
1992 Mercedes-Benz 500-Class 500SL 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,217
|$1,822
|$2,151
|Clean
|$1,081
|$1,622
|$1,916
|Average
|$807
|$1,221
|$1,445
|Rough
|$534
|$820
|$974
1992 Mercedes-Benz 500-Class 500E 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,099
|$1,447
|$1,637
|Clean
|$975
|$1,287
|$1,458
|Average
|$728
|$969
|$1,099
|Rough
|$481
|$651
|$741