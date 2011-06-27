  1. Home
Used 2001 Mazda Millenia Premium Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Millenia
Overview
Starting MSRP
$28,025
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$28,025
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$28,025
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)306/432 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$28,025
Torque160 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$28,025
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
2 front headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Rear center lap beltyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$28,025
100 watts stereo outputyes
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$28,025
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on center consoleyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$28,025
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$28,025
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,025
Front head room37.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room55.1 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room43.3 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,025
Rear head room36.5 in.
Rear leg room34.1 in.
Rear shoulder room54.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$28,025
Length191.6 in.
Curb weight3358 lbs.
Ground clearance4.9 in.
Height54.9 in.
Wheel base108.3 in.
Width69.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$28,025
Exterior Colors
  • Snow White Pearl Mica/Sand Mica
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Millennium Red Mica
  • Snow White Pearl Mica
  • Sand Mica
  • Brilliant Black/Gentry
  • Brilliant Black
  • Emerald Mica
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Beige
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$28,025
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P215/55R V tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$28,025
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$28,025
Basic3 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 50000 mi.
