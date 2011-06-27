Estimated values
2001 Mazda Millenia S 4dr Sedan (2.3L 6cyl S/C 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,722
|$2,693
|$3,227
|Clean
|$1,519
|$2,379
|$2,850
|Average
|$1,112
|$1,752
|$2,097
|Rough
|$705
|$1,125
|$1,344
Estimated values
2001 Mazda Millenia Premium 4dr Sedan (2.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,540
|$2,435
|$2,928
|Clean
|$1,358
|$2,151
|$2,586
|Average
|$994
|$1,584
|$1,903
|Rough
|$631
|$1,018
|$1,219