Estimated values
2018 Mazda CX-9 Signature 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,839
|$30,596
|$33,707
|Clean
|$27,230
|$29,919
|$32,954
|Average
|$26,010
|$28,565
|$31,448
|Rough
|$24,790
|$27,212
|$29,941
Estimated values
2018 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,593
|$29,226
|$32,198
|Clean
|$26,011
|$28,580
|$31,478
|Average
|$24,846
|$27,287
|$30,040
|Rough
|$23,681
|$25,994
|$28,601
Estimated values
2018 Mazda CX-9 Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,358
|$25,670
|$28,281
|Clean
|$22,846
|$25,102
|$27,649
|Average
|$21,823
|$23,967
|$26,386
|Rough
|$20,800
|$22,831
|$25,122
Estimated values
2018 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,810
|$28,366
|$31,251
|Clean
|$25,245
|$27,739
|$30,552
|Average
|$24,114
|$26,484
|$29,156
|Rough
|$22,984
|$25,229
|$27,760
Estimated values
2018 Mazda CX-9 Sport 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,735
|$22,788
|$25,105
|Clean
|$20,280
|$22,284
|$24,545
|Average
|$19,372
|$21,275
|$23,423
|Rough
|$18,464
|$20,267
|$22,301
Estimated values
2018 Mazda CX-9 Touring 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,361
|$24,575
|$27,074
|Clean
|$21,871
|$24,031
|$26,469
|Average
|$20,892
|$22,944
|$25,260
|Rough
|$19,912
|$21,856
|$24,050
Estimated values
2018 Mazda CX-9 Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,668
|$23,813
|$26,235
|Clean
|$21,193
|$23,286
|$25,649
|Average
|$20,244
|$22,233
|$24,477
|Rough
|$19,295
|$21,179
|$23,305