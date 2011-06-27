Used 1993 Mazda B-Series Pickup B2200 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)266.4/355.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.8 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque118 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower85 hp @ 4500 rpm
Turning circle39.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.8 in.
Rear leg room28.0 in.
Measurements
Length198.8 in.
Curb weight2790 lbs.
Ground clearance7.9 in.
Height61.6 in.
Wheel base117.5 in.
Width65.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sand Gray Metallic
  • Noble White
  • Tropic Emerald Metallic
  • Blaze Red
  • Brilliant Black
  • Graceful Red MIca Pearl Metallic
