Estimated values
2001 Lincoln Town Car Executive 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,930
|$3,103
|$3,747
|Clean
|$1,716
|$2,765
|$3,338
|Average
|$1,287
|$2,087
|$2,519
|Rough
|$858
|$1,410
|$1,701
Estimated values
2001 Lincoln Town Car Cartier 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,938
|$3,252
|$3,970
|Clean
|$1,723
|$2,897
|$3,536
|Average
|$1,292
|$2,187
|$2,669
|Rough
|$861
|$1,478
|$1,802
Estimated values
2001 Lincoln Town Car Cartier L 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,157
|$3,504
|$4,242
|Clean
|$1,917
|$3,122
|$3,779
|Average
|$1,438
|$2,357
|$2,852
|Rough
|$959
|$1,592
|$1,926
Estimated values
2001 Lincoln Town Car Signature 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,805
|$3,020
|$3,685
|Clean
|$1,605
|$2,690
|$3,283
|Average
|$1,203
|$2,031
|$2,478
|Rough
|$802
|$1,372
|$1,673