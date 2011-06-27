  1. Home
Estimated values
2005 Mazda 3 s 4dr Hatchback (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,623$2,591$3,112
Clean$1,455$2,328$2,799
Average$1,117$1,803$2,173
Rough$780$1,277$1,547
2005 Mazda 3 SP23 Special Edition 4dr Hatchback (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Outstanding$1,759$2,746$3,278
Clean$1,576$2,467$2,948
Average$1,211$1,911$2,289
Rough$845$1,354$1,629
2005 Mazda 3 s 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Outstanding$1,591$2,582$3,115
Clean$1,426$2,320$2,801
Average$1,095$1,797$2,175
Rough$764$1,273$1,548
2005 Mazda 3 SP23 Special Edition 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Outstanding$1,758$2,746$3,278
Clean$1,575$2,468$2,948
Average$1,210$1,911$2,289
Rough$844$1,354$1,629
2005 Mazda 3 i 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Outstanding$1,378$2,174$2,604
Clean$1,235$1,954$2,342
Average$949$1,513$1,818
Rough$662$1,072$1,294
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2005 Mazda 3 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2005 Mazda 3 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,235 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,954 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2005 Mazda 3. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2005 Mazda 3 and see how it feels. Learn more
To understand if the 2005 Mazda 3 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.