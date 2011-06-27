Estimated values
2005 Mazda 3 s 4dr Hatchback (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,623
|$2,591
|$3,112
|Clean
|$1,455
|$2,328
|$2,799
|Average
|$1,117
|$1,803
|$2,173
|Rough
|$780
|$1,277
|$1,547
Estimated values
2005 Mazda 3 SP23 Special Edition 4dr Hatchback (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,759
|$2,746
|$3,278
|Clean
|$1,576
|$2,467
|$2,948
|Average
|$1,211
|$1,911
|$2,289
|Rough
|$845
|$1,354
|$1,629
Estimated values
2005 Mazda 3 s 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,591
|$2,582
|$3,115
|Clean
|$1,426
|$2,320
|$2,801
|Average
|$1,095
|$1,797
|$2,175
|Rough
|$764
|$1,273
|$1,548
Estimated values
2005 Mazda 3 SP23 Special Edition 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,758
|$2,746
|$3,278
|Clean
|$1,575
|$2,468
|$2,948
|Average
|$1,210
|$1,911
|$2,289
|Rough
|$844
|$1,354
|$1,629
Estimated values
2005 Mazda 3 i 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,378
|$2,174
|$2,604
|Clean
|$1,235
|$1,954
|$2,342
|Average
|$949
|$1,513
|$1,818
|Rough
|$662
|$1,072
|$1,294