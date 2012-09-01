Used 2001 Lincoln Town Car for Sale Near Me

101 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Town Car Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 101 listings
  • 2001 Lincoln Town Car Signature in White
    used

    2001 Lincoln Town Car Signature

    141,903 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $4,644

    $870 Below Market
    Details
  • 2001 Lincoln Town Car Signature in Light Brown
    used

    2001 Lincoln Town Car Signature

    49,048 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $4,900

    $614 Below Market
    Details
  • 2001 Lincoln Town Car Executive in Light Brown
    used

    2001 Lincoln Town Car Executive

    105,241 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,995

    Details
  • 2001 Lincoln Town Car Executive in Light Brown
    used

    2001 Lincoln Town Car Executive

    120,000 miles
    Title issue, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $3,500

    Details
  • 2001 Lincoln Town Car Signature in Black
    used

    2001 Lincoln Town Car Signature

    81,554 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $5,990

    Details
  • 2001 Lincoln Town Car Executive in Dark Green
    used

    2001 Lincoln Town Car Executive

    181,756 miles

    $6,990

    Details
  • 2000 Lincoln Town Car Cartier
    used

    2000 Lincoln Town Car Cartier

    137,024 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,640

    Details
  • 2000 Lincoln Town Car Signature
    used

    2000 Lincoln Town Car Signature

    82,282 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,499

    Details
  • 2002 Lincoln Town Car Cartier
    used

    2002 Lincoln Town Car Cartier

    166,788 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $4,649

    Details
  • 2000 Lincoln Town Car Signature
    used

    2000 Lincoln Town Car Signature

    47,284 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,950

    Details
  • 2002 Lincoln Town Car Signature in White
    used

    2002 Lincoln Town Car Signature

    179,369 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2000 Lincoln Town Car Executive
    used

    2000 Lincoln Town Car Executive

    141,032 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2000 Lincoln Town Car Signature
    used

    2000 Lincoln Town Car Signature

    203,770 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $2,500

    Details
  • 2000 Lincoln Town Car Signature
    used

    2000 Lincoln Town Car Signature

    154,762 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2002 Lincoln Town Car Signature in Black
    used

    2002 Lincoln Town Car Signature

    142,000 miles

    $2,250

    Details
  • 2003 Lincoln Town Car Signature in White
    used

    2003 Lincoln Town Car Signature

    71,682 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $7,493

    $850 Below Market
    Details
  • 2003 Lincoln Town Car Signature
    used

    2003 Lincoln Town Car Signature

    160,430 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $3,900

    $454 Below Market
    Details
  • 2003 Lincoln Town Car Signature in Silver
    used

    2003 Lincoln Town Car Signature

    138,048 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,990

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Lincoln Town Car searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 101 listings
  1. Home
  2. Lincoln
  3. Lincoln Town Car
  4. Used 2001 Lincoln Town Car

Consumer Reviews for the Lincoln Town Car

Read recent reviews for the Lincoln Town Car
Overall Consumer Rating
4.826 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 26 reviews
  • 5
    (81%)
  • 4
    (19%)
Bring Back The Town Car
gelf58,01/09/2012
These cars are awesome. I bought one with over 395K miles on it. The original owner took extremely good care of it. I have owned it for 11/3 years and I am approaching 423K. It still has the original engine and transmission. at 412k I had to replace the a/c compressor. Other than regular maintenance that's it. The key is to do the regular maintenance and these cars will last a log long time. Unlike the Cadillac's whose Northstar engines have valve cover issues and the transmission usually fails at about 150k
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Lincoln
Town Car
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Lincoln Town Car info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings