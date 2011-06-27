Estimated values
2012 Jeep Patriot Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,645
|$7,223
|$8,464
|Clean
|$5,406
|$6,909
|$8,075
|Average
|$4,929
|$6,279
|$7,297
|Rough
|$4,452
|$5,649
|$6,519
Estimated values
2012 Jeep Patriot Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,564
|$6,958
|$8,055
|Clean
|$5,329
|$6,654
|$7,685
|Average
|$4,859
|$6,048
|$6,945
|Rough
|$4,389
|$5,441
|$6,204
Estimated values
2012 Jeep Patriot Latitude 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,824
|$6,189
|$7,262
|Clean
|$4,620
|$5,919
|$6,928
|Average
|$4,212
|$5,379
|$6,261
|Rough
|$3,805
|$4,839
|$5,593
Estimated values
2012 Jeep Patriot Sport 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,923
|$5,146
|$6,106
|Clean
|$3,757
|$4,922
|$5,826
|Average
|$3,425
|$4,473
|$5,264
|Rough
|$3,094
|$4,024
|$4,703
Estimated values
2012 Jeep Patriot Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,762
|$7,392
|$8,674
|Clean
|$5,518
|$7,070
|$8,275
|Average
|$5,031
|$6,425
|$7,478
|Rough
|$4,544
|$5,780
|$6,681
Estimated values
2012 Jeep Patriot Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,270
|$5,563
|$6,578
|Clean
|$4,090
|$5,320
|$6,275
|Average
|$3,729
|$4,835
|$5,671
|Rough
|$3,368
|$4,350
|$5,066