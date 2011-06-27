Estimated values
2014 Kia Sportage LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,814
|$8,866
|$10,730
|Clean
|$6,603
|$8,582
|$10,367
|Average
|$6,181
|$8,015
|$9,643
|Rough
|$5,760
|$7,448
|$8,918
Estimated values
2014 Kia Sportage SX 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,301
|$10,559
|$12,612
|Clean
|$8,044
|$10,221
|$12,186
|Average
|$7,530
|$9,546
|$11,334
|Rough
|$7,016
|$8,870
|$10,482
Estimated values
2014 Kia Sportage SX 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,187
|$11,404
|$13,423
|Clean
|$8,903
|$11,039
|$12,970
|Average
|$8,334
|$10,310
|$12,063
|Rough
|$7,765
|$9,581
|$11,157
Estimated values
2014 Kia Sportage LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,366
|$9,508
|$11,455
|Clean
|$7,138
|$9,204
|$11,068
|Average
|$6,682
|$8,596
|$10,294
|Rough
|$6,226
|$7,988
|$9,521
Estimated values
2014 Kia Sportage EX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,281
|$10,657
|$12,818
|Clean
|$8,024
|$10,316
|$12,385
|Average
|$7,511
|$9,635
|$11,519
|Rough
|$6,999
|$8,953
|$10,654
Estimated values
2014 Kia Sportage EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,455
|$10,838
|$13,005
|Clean
|$8,193
|$10,491
|$12,566
|Average
|$7,669
|$9,798
|$11,688
|Rough
|$7,146
|$9,105
|$10,809