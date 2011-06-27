Estimated values
2008 Lexus RX 400h 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,419
|$7,008
|$7,917
|Clean
|$5,087
|$6,571
|$7,406
|Average
|$4,424
|$5,697
|$6,384
|Rough
|$3,760
|$4,823
|$5,362
Estimated values
2008 Lexus RX 400h 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,466
|$8,408
|$9,517
|Clean
|$6,070
|$7,884
|$8,903
|Average
|$5,278
|$6,835
|$7,675
|Rough
|$4,487
|$5,787
|$6,447