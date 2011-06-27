Estimated values
1996 Jeep Cherokee Sport 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,012
|$1,923
|$2,383
|Clean
|$907
|$1,723
|$2,143
|Average
|$697
|$1,324
|$1,663
|Rough
|$486
|$925
|$1,182
Estimated values
1996 Jeep Cherokee Sport 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,049
|$2,033
|$2,530
|Clean
|$940
|$1,822
|$2,276
|Average
|$722
|$1,400
|$1,766
|Rough
|$504
|$979
|$1,256
Estimated values
1996 Jeep Cherokee SE 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,001
|$1,928
|$2,396
|Clean
|$897
|$1,728
|$2,155
|Average
|$689
|$1,328
|$1,672
|Rough
|$481
|$928
|$1,189
Estimated values
1996 Jeep Cherokee Country 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,291
|$2,334
|$2,861
|Clean
|$1,157
|$2,092
|$2,572
|Average
|$888
|$1,608
|$1,996
|Rough
|$620
|$1,124
|$1,419
Estimated values
1996 Jeep Cherokee SE 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$929
|$1,813
|$2,260
|Clean
|$833
|$1,624
|$2,032
|Average
|$639
|$1,248
|$1,577
|Rough
|$446
|$872
|$1,121
Estimated values
1996 Jeep Cherokee SE 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$976
|$1,882
|$2,342
|Clean
|$874
|$1,687
|$2,106
|Average
|$671
|$1,296
|$1,634
|Rough
|$469
|$906
|$1,162
Estimated values
1996 Jeep Cherokee Country 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,115
|$2,230
|$2,795
|Clean
|$999
|$1,999
|$2,514
|Average
|$768
|$1,536
|$1,950
|Rough
|$536
|$1,073
|$1,387
Estimated values
1996 Jeep Cherokee Sport 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,293
|$3,902
|$4,709
|Clean
|$2,055
|$3,497
|$4,235
|Average
|$1,578
|$2,687
|$3,286
|Rough
|$1,102
|$1,878
|$2,337
Estimated values
1996 Jeep Cherokee Sport 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,090
|$2,030
|$2,506
|Clean
|$976
|$1,820
|$2,254
|Average
|$750
|$1,399
|$1,749
|Rough
|$523
|$977
|$1,244
Estimated values
1996 Jeep Cherokee SE 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,173
|$2,370
|$2,977
|Clean
|$1,051
|$2,124
|$2,677
|Average
|$807
|$1,632
|$2,077
|Rough
|$563
|$1,141
|$1,477