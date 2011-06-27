  1. Home
  2. Jeep
  3. Jeep Cherokee
  4. Used 1996 Jeep Cherokee
  5. Appraisal value

1996 Jeep Cherokee Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
1996 Jeep Cherokee Sport 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,012$1,923$2,383
Clean$907$1,723$2,143
Average$697$1,324$1,663
Rough$486$925$1,182
Sell my 1996 Jeep Cherokee with EdmundsShop for a used Jeep Cherokee near you
Estimated values
1996 Jeep Cherokee Sport 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,049$2,033$2,530
Clean$940$1,822$2,276
Average$722$1,400$1,766
Rough$504$979$1,256
Sell my 1996 Jeep Cherokee with EdmundsShop for a used Jeep Cherokee near you
Estimated values
1996 Jeep Cherokee SE 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,001$1,928$2,396
Clean$897$1,728$2,155
Average$689$1,328$1,672
Rough$481$928$1,189
Sell my 1996 Jeep Cherokee with EdmundsShop for a used Jeep Cherokee near you
Estimated values
1996 Jeep Cherokee Country 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,291$2,334$2,861
Clean$1,157$2,092$2,572
Average$888$1,608$1,996
Rough$620$1,124$1,419
Sell my 1996 Jeep Cherokee with EdmundsShop for a used Jeep Cherokee near you
Estimated values
1996 Jeep Cherokee SE 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$929$1,813$2,260
Clean$833$1,624$2,032
Average$639$1,248$1,577
Rough$446$872$1,121
Sell my 1996 Jeep Cherokee with EdmundsShop for a used Jeep Cherokee near you
Estimated values
1996 Jeep Cherokee SE 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$976$1,882$2,342
Clean$874$1,687$2,106
Average$671$1,296$1,634
Rough$469$906$1,162
Sell my 1996 Jeep Cherokee with EdmundsShop for a used Jeep Cherokee near you
Estimated values
1996 Jeep Cherokee Country 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,115$2,230$2,795
Clean$999$1,999$2,514
Average$768$1,536$1,950
Rough$536$1,073$1,387
Sell my 1996 Jeep Cherokee with EdmundsShop for a used Jeep Cherokee near you
Estimated values
1996 Jeep Cherokee Sport 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,293$3,902$4,709
Clean$2,055$3,497$4,235
Average$1,578$2,687$3,286
Rough$1,102$1,878$2,337
Sell my 1996 Jeep Cherokee with EdmundsShop for a used Jeep Cherokee near you
Estimated values
1996 Jeep Cherokee Sport 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,090$2,030$2,506
Clean$976$1,820$2,254
Average$750$1,399$1,749
Rough$523$977$1,244
Sell my 1996 Jeep Cherokee with EdmundsShop for a used Jeep Cherokee near you
Estimated values
1996 Jeep Cherokee SE 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,173$2,370$2,977
Clean$1,051$2,124$2,677
Average$807$1,632$2,077
Rough$563$1,141$1,477
Sell my 1996 Jeep Cherokee with EdmundsShop for a used Jeep Cherokee near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1996 Jeep Cherokee on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1996 Jeep Cherokee with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $999 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,999 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Jeep Cherokee is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1996 Jeep Cherokee with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $999 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,999 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 1996 Jeep Cherokee, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 1996 Jeep Cherokee with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $999 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,999 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 1996 Jeep Cherokee. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 1996 Jeep Cherokee and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 1996 Jeep Cherokee ranges from $536 to $2,795, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 1996 Jeep Cherokee is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.