5 star reviews: 50 %

4 star reviews: 33 %

3 star reviews: 17 %

2 star reviews: 0 %

1 star reviews: 0 %

Average user rating: 4.3 stars based on 6 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

4 out of 5 stars, Classic cruiser

Tim , 12/26/2016

Signature Limited 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A)

Purchaesd a 2011 in December of 2015 for 1/4 the retail price to replace a 2003 Crown Victoria. The dependability of the Ford made the purchase decision an easy one as I appreciated the simple roomy reliable qualities of the panther platform. The car is a georgeous silver metallic with a black leather interior and extremely classy. The car drives like a dream and feels like I am sitting on my couch at home, so much room. When you pull it up into the garage, it's that comfortable that you really don't want to get out, at least that's what the wife says. :) I have owned it for a year and have had to replace a light bulb, $10.00, a power lift gate latch $300.00, and a relay switch $160.00. So far I am very pleased with the car for its ride, comfort and space. The relay switch although inexpensive to replace caused havoc for a week giving the dealership fits trying to trouble shoot a mystery battery drain that appeared to come from a light control module but was actually from the air conditioner. The dealer's customer service far exceeded any I have ever had in the years of repairing vehicles. Kudos to Lincoln. I know that as vehicles become more and more technologically advanced as the years progress, my car, built on 1990's technology, will seem like a dud in comparison, and that's just fine with me. I will have a classic sedan.... dependable, comfortable, simple, with all of the creature comforts you really need. If any upgrades were to be made, an upgraded aftermarket Bluetooth, navigation setup would be all that's required. Anticipate keeping this one for the next 6-7 years and if it's still going strong, will push it to 10. When it's time to replace it, will there really be a car that can match the comfort and roominess because what's on the market now pails in comparrison....we shall see.

4.75 out of 5 stars, Lincoln Town Car Reviews

Vicki , 09/01/2010

Yes, I agree with the comment that most Lincoln Towncars are sighted parked outside most major airports. Being in the transportation business I can honestly say that 2005-2007 Lincoln Towncars that are owned by this transporation company have over 300,000 miles, are in great shape exterior/interior wise. Mechanical sound and up to the challenge of making the 140 mile round trip airport runs 2-3 times a day. It is our honest opinion that Lincoln has continued to make a superior product in the TownCar series.

4.125 out of 5 stars, Glacial Acceleration? Bad Mileage??

geustis , 09/04/2011

According to my dash mileage computer, I'm averaging 26mpg highway (@70-75mph.) Thats 1mpg better than the turbocharged V6 in the MKZ which is remarkable considering the town car has the advantage in length, width and mass. 0-60 time is around 8 seconds. 8seconds! (This is not a sportscar). The car feels surprisingly nimble and light on its feet for such a large car. Cruising at eighty feels effortless and passing at 95 is easy. The suspension is designed for absorbing flaws in the road, but is adequate for swerving around a cinderblock lying on the freeway.

5 out of 5 stars, My own Moby Dick

Rich Harty , 04/24/2018

Signature Limited 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A)

You should be a fan of V8s and large cars. It has many features like memory seats, mirrors and pedal adjustments, without all the distractions of a center display and driver aids that are so distracting in new cars.

Write a review

See all 6 reviews