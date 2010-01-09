Used 2011 Lincoln Town Car
Pros & Cons
- Extended-wheelbase Signature L model's abundant rear seat legroom, huge trunk.
- Lethargic handling, leisurely acceleration, disappointing fuel economy, lack of technology and convenience features.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Despite its roomy interior and cavernous trunk, the 2011 Lincoln Town Car just doesn't measure up to its modern luxury sedan competition.
Vehicle overview
Spend more than a few minutes outside any major U.S. airport and you'll see dozens of shiny black livery cars waiting to pick up arriving bigwigs. Look closer and you'll discover most of them are virtually identical to the 2011 Lincoln Town Car.
That's because this grande dame of the Lincoln lineup hasn't had a major mechanical redesign in, well, decades. Which, oddly enough, is both this full-size luxury sedan's greatest strength and fundamental weakness.
On the plus side, the Town Car is one of the few remaining sedans on the market to offer seating for six passengers. Rear-seat legroom is abundant, especially in the 6-inch-longer "L" body style. Other benefits of driving a car that's roughly 18 feet long include a downright cavernous trunk and excellent crash test scores.
The downsides of the Town Car's anachronistic nature become readily apparent from the driver seat. The combination of its body-on-frame design and a solid rear axle contribute to the car's lackluster handling and nautical ride quality. The 239-horsepower 4.6-liter V8 and four-speed automatic transmission are about as outdated as you can get, delivering both poor fuel economy and meager acceleration.
To put all this in perspective, one need only take a spin in one of the Town Car's many competitors, which are newer, more refined and often less expensive. Choices include the 2011 Hyundai Genesis, 2011 Lexus ES 350, 2011 Toyota Avalon and even the 2011 Lincoln MKS. The 2011 Chrysler 300C also provides similar luxury and a more robust V8 -- there's even an extended-wheelbase version available. In short, the 2011 Lincoln Town Car is not a car we can recommend unless you spend most of your time picking people up from the airport.
Lincoln Town Car models
The 2011 Lincoln Town Car is a full-size luxury sedan available in two trim levels that correspond to the available wheelbases. All Town Cars seat six people, thanks to a three-person front bench. The regular-wheelbase Signature Limited model comes standard with 17-inch alloy wheels, keyless entry (with code access pad), a power-opening and -closing trunk, rear parking sensors, 40/20/40-split front bench seats with eight-way power adjustment and driver memory functions, leather upholstery, heated front seats, power-adjustable pedals, a tilt steering column, a wood-trimmed leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and climate controls, dual-zone automatic climate control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and an eight-speaker stereo with a six-CD changer.
The Signature L adds 6 inches of wheelbase and therefore substantially more rear-seat legroom (not that the regular Town Car was lacking in this department). It also features heated rear seats, rear-seat audio and climate controls, a folding armrest with a storage bin and two power points, rear-seat vanity mirrors and redundant fore-aft controls for the front passenger seat.
Options for both trim levels include chrome-clad wheels, whitewall tires and xenon headlights. The Continental Edition package adds polished aluminum wheels, chrome B-pillar trim and special badging and interior stitching.
2011 Highlights
Performance & mpg
The rear-wheel-drive 2011 Lincoln Town Car comes with a flex-fuel 4.6-liter V8 good for 239 hp and 287 pound-feet of torque. A four-speed automatic transmission is standard. Expect a 0-60 time in the mid-8-second range for the Signature Limited and longer for the heavier Signature L. EPA fuel economy estimates are 16 mpg city/24 mpg highway and 19 mpg combined, which is worse than the 355-hp Lincoln MKS EcoBoost.
Safety
The 2011 Lincoln Town Car comes standard with front-seat side airbags, but it doesn't offer side curtain airbags. Antilock brakes and traction control are also standard, but stability control is unavailable. The Town Car received the top five-star rating from the government in front and side crash test categories, and the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Town Car the highest rating of "Good" for offset frontal impacts.
Driving
On the road, the 2011 Lincoln Town Car's V8 engine produces enough low-end torque to make this huge vehicle feel faster than it is. The engine runs out of steam quickly, however, which explains why the car's overall performance lags behind virtually every other luxury sedan on the market.
Cruising down the freeway the Town Car's suspension delivers a smooth ride, at least as long as it doesn't run into any significant pavement irregularities. If it does, the rear end can get jiggly or float like a yacht on the high seas. Handling is decent enough compared to the boatlike driving character of previous generations, but it still pales in comparison to the capabilities of virtually all of its more modern competitors.
Interior
The Town Car's plus-size dimensions translate into one of the roomiest passenger cabins on the road. Front seats are plenty comfortable, though they provide very little lateral support. The rear seat is adult-friendly even in the shorter base model, while the long-wheelbase Signature L version offers rear legroom in NBA proportions. Out back the trunk offers a whopping 21 cubic feet of cargo capacity.
The T-shaped dash design hasn't changed much since the 1980s, making it look both comfortably familiar and a tad boring despite upscale details like genuine burl walnut trim. Audio and climate controls are simple and straightforward, but the latest high-tech bells and whistles you'd expect to see in a modern luxury sedan are conspicuous by their absence. Depending on the buyer, that could be a good or bad thing.
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Most helpful consumer reviews
Purchaesd a 2011 in December of 2015 for 1/4 the retail price to replace a 2003 Crown Victoria. The dependability of the Ford made the purchase decision an easy one as I appreciated the simple roomy reliable qualities of the panther platform. The car is a georgeous silver metallic with a black leather interior and extremely classy. The car drives like a dream and feels like I am sitting on my couch at home, so much room. When you pull it up into the garage, it's that comfortable that you really don't want to get out, at least that's what the wife says. :) I have owned it for a year and have had to replace a light bulb, $10.00, a power lift gate latch $300.00, and a relay switch $160.00. So far I am very pleased with the car for its ride, comfort and space. The relay switch although inexpensive to replace caused havoc for a week giving the dealership fits trying to trouble shoot a mystery battery drain that appeared to come from a light control module but was actually from the air conditioner. The dealer's customer service far exceeded any I have ever had in the years of repairing vehicles. Kudos to Lincoln. I know that as vehicles become more and more technologically advanced as the years progress, my car, built on 1990's technology, will seem like a dud in comparison, and that's just fine with me. I will have a classic sedan.... dependable, comfortable, simple, with all of the creature comforts you really need. If any upgrades were to be made, an upgraded aftermarket Bluetooth, navigation setup would be all that's required. Anticipate keeping this one for the next 6-7 years and if it's still going strong, will push it to 10. When it's time to replace it, will there really be a car that can match the comfort and roominess because what's on the market now pails in comparrison....we shall see.
Yes, I agree with the comment that most Lincoln Towncars are sighted parked outside most major airports. Being in the transportation business I can honestly say that 2005-2007 Lincoln Towncars that are owned by this transporation company have over 300,000 miles, are in great shape exterior/interior wise. Mechanical sound and up to the challenge of making the 140 mile round trip airport runs 2-3 times a day. It is our honest opinion that Lincoln has continued to make a superior product in the TownCar series.
According to my dash mileage computer, I'm averaging 26mpg highway (@70-75mph.) Thats 1mpg better than the turbocharged V6 in the MKZ which is remarkable considering the town car has the advantage in length, width and mass. 0-60 time is around 8 seconds. 8seconds! (This is not a sportscar). The car feels surprisingly nimble and light on its feet for such a large car. Cruising at eighty feels effortless and passing at 95 is easy. The suspension is designed for absorbing flaws in the road, but is adequate for swerving around a cinderblock lying on the freeway.
You should be a fan of V8s and large cars. It has many features like memory seats, mirrors and pedal adjustments, without all the distractions of a center display and driver aids that are so distracting in new cars.
Features & Specs
|Signature Limited 4dr Sedan
4.6L 8cyl 4A
|MPG
|16 city / 24 hwy
|Seats 6
|4-speed automatic
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|239 hp @ 4900 rpm
|Signature L 4dr Sedan
4.6L 8cyl 4A
|MPG
|16 city / 24 hwy
|Seats 6
|4-speed automatic
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|239 hp @ 4900 rpm
|Signature L Fleet 4dr Sedan
4.6L 8cyl 4A
|MPG
|16 city / 24 hwy
|Seats 6
|4-speed automatic
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|239 hp @ 4900 rpm
|Signature Limited Fleet 4dr Sedan
4.6L 8cyl 4A
|MPG
|16 city / 24 hwy
|Seats 6
|4-speed automatic
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|239 hp @ 4900 rpm
Safety
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Marginal
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
The least-expensive 2011 Lincoln Town Car is the 2011 Lincoln Town Car Signature Limited Fleet 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $47,000.
Other versions include:
- Signature Limited 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) which starts at $47,225
- Signature L 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) which starts at $52,895
- Signature L Fleet 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) which starts at $52,670
- Signature Limited Fleet 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) which starts at $47,000
Used 2011 Lincoln Town Car Overview
The Used 2011 Lincoln Town Car is offered in the following submodels: Town Car Sedan. Available styles include Signature Limited 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A), Signature L 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A), Signature L Fleet 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A), and Signature Limited Fleet 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A).
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2011 Lincoln Town Car and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2011 Town Car 4.3 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars.
There are currently 2 new 2011 Town Cars listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $9,500 and mileage as low as 100238 miles.
Find a new Lincoln Town Car for sale - 8 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $19,391.
Find a new Lincoln for sale - 1 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $20,926.
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles
