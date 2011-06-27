Estimated values
1997 Subaru Impreza L 4dr Sedan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$724
|$1,550
|$1,991
|Clean
|$639
|$1,370
|$1,761
|Average
|$468
|$1,010
|$1,302
|Rough
|$296
|$649
|$843
Estimated values
1997 Subaru Impreza Brighton 2dr Coupe AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,029
|$2,518
|$3,313
|Clean
|$908
|$2,225
|$2,931
|Average
|$664
|$1,640
|$2,167
|Rough
|$421
|$1,055
|$1,403
Estimated values
1997 Subaru Impreza L 4dr Wagon AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$722
|$1,535
|$1,970
|Clean
|$636
|$1,357
|$1,743
|Average
|$466
|$1,000
|$1,289
|Rough
|$295
|$643
|$834
Estimated values
1997 Subaru Impreza L 2dr Coupe AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$783
|$1,618
|$2,065
|Clean
|$691
|$1,430
|$1,826
|Average
|$506
|$1,054
|$1,350
|Rough
|$320
|$678
|$874
Estimated values
1997 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport 4dr Wagon AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$844
|$1,780
|$2,279
|Clean
|$744
|$1,573
|$2,017
|Average
|$545
|$1,160
|$1,491
|Rough
|$345
|$746
|$965