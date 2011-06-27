  1. Home
1998 Subaru Impreza Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
1998 Subaru Impreza RS 2dr Coupe AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$932$1,868$2,368
Clean$822$1,651$2,095
Average$602$1,218$1,550
Rough$382$785$1,005
Estimated values
1998 Subaru Impreza L 4dr Sedan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$821$1,696$2,165
Clean$724$1,499$1,915
Average$530$1,106$1,417
Rough$336$712$919
Estimated values
1998 Subaru Impreza L 2dr Coupe AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$869$1,738$2,204
Clean$767$1,537$1,950
Average$561$1,133$1,443
Rough$356$730$935
Estimated values
1998 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport 4dr Wagon AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$943$1,964$2,510
Clean$831$1,736$2,221
Average$609$1,280$1,643
Rough$386$825$1,065
Estimated values
1998 Subaru Impreza L 4dr Wagon AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$821$1,685$2,146
Clean$724$1,489$1,899
Average$530$1,098$1,405
Rough$336$708$911
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1998 Subaru Impreza on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1998 Subaru Impreza with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $767 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,537 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Subaru Impreza is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1998 Subaru Impreza with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $767 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,537 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 1998 Subaru Impreza, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 1998 Subaru Impreza with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $767 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,537 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 1998 Subaru Impreza. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 1998 Subaru Impreza and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 1998 Subaru Impreza ranges from $356 to $2,204, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 1998 Subaru Impreza is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.