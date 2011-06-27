Estimated values
1998 Subaru Impreza RS 2dr Coupe AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$932
|$1,868
|$2,368
|Clean
|$822
|$1,651
|$2,095
|Average
|$602
|$1,218
|$1,550
|Rough
|$382
|$785
|$1,005
Estimated values
1998 Subaru Impreza L 4dr Sedan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$821
|$1,696
|$2,165
|Clean
|$724
|$1,499
|$1,915
|Average
|$530
|$1,106
|$1,417
|Rough
|$336
|$712
|$919
Estimated values
1998 Subaru Impreza L 2dr Coupe AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$869
|$1,738
|$2,204
|Clean
|$767
|$1,537
|$1,950
|Average
|$561
|$1,133
|$1,443
|Rough
|$356
|$730
|$935
Estimated values
1998 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport 4dr Wagon AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$943
|$1,964
|$2,510
|Clean
|$831
|$1,736
|$2,221
|Average
|$609
|$1,280
|$1,643
|Rough
|$386
|$825
|$1,065
Estimated values
1998 Subaru Impreza L 4dr Wagon AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$821
|$1,685
|$2,146
|Clean
|$724
|$1,489
|$1,899
|Average
|$530
|$1,098
|$1,405
|Rough
|$336
|$708
|$911