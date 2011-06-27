  1. Home
Estimated values
2007 Subaru B9 Tribeca Ltd. 7-Pass. 4dr SUV AWD w/DVD, Nav, Beige Int. (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,835$3,957$4,567
Clean$2,635$3,673$4,236
Average$2,235$3,105$3,574
Rough$1,835$2,538$2,913
Estimated values
2007 Subaru B9 Tribeca Ltd. 7-Pass. 4dr SUV AWD w/Gray Int. (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,019$3,335$4,051
Clean$1,877$3,096$3,757
Average$1,592$2,618$3,171
Rough$1,307$2,139$2,584
Estimated values
2007 Subaru B9 Tribeca 5-Pass. 4dr SUV AWD w/Gray Int. (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,237$3,200$3,725
Clean$2,079$2,971$3,455
Average$1,764$2,512$2,915
Rough$1,448$2,053$2,376
Estimated values
2007 Subaru B9 Tribeca Ltd. 7-Pass. 4dr SUV AWD w/Beige Int. (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,456$3,566$4,171
Clean$2,283$3,311$3,869
Average$1,936$2,799$3,265
Rough$1,590$2,288$2,661
Estimated values
2007 Subaru B9 Tribeca Ltd. 5-Pass. 4dr SUV AWD w/Nav, Gray Int. (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,262$3,054$3,485
Clean$2,102$2,835$3,233
Average$1,783$2,397$2,728
Rough$1,464$1,959$2,223
Estimated values
2007 Subaru B9 Tribeca Ltd. 5-Pass. 4dr SUV AWD w/Gray Int. (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,311$3,395$3,983
Clean$2,148$3,151$3,695
Average$1,822$2,664$3,118
Rough$1,496$2,177$2,541
Estimated values
2007 Subaru B9 Tribeca Ltd. 7-Pass. 4dr SUV AWD w/Nav, Beige Int. (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,593$3,750$4,380
Clean$2,410$3,481$4,063
Average$2,045$2,943$3,428
Rough$1,679$2,406$2,794
Estimated values
2007 Subaru B9 Tribeca Ltd. 5-Pass. 4dr SUV AWD w/Beige Int. (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,400$3,378$3,910
Clean$2,231$3,136$3,626
Average$1,892$2,651$3,060
Rough$1,554$2,167$2,494
Estimated values
2007 Subaru B9 Tribeca Ltd. 7-Pass. 4dr SUV AWD w/DVD, Nav, Gray Int. (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,003$2,689$3,062
Clean$1,861$2,496$2,840
Average$1,579$2,110$2,396
Rough$1,296$1,725$1,953
Estimated values
2007 Subaru B9 Tribeca Ltd. 5-Pass. 4dr SUV AWD w/Nav, Beige Int. (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,428$3,024$3,348
Clean$2,257$2,807$3,106
Average$1,914$2,373$2,621
Rough$1,572$1,940$2,136
Estimated values
2007 Subaru B9 Tribeca 7-Pass. 4dr SUV AWD w/Gray Int. (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,392$3,390$3,933
Clean$2,224$3,147$3,648
Average$1,886$2,661$3,078
Rough$1,549$2,175$2,509
Estimated values
2007 Subaru B9 Tribeca Ltd. 7-Pass. 4dr SUV AWD w/Nav, Gray Int. (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,987$2,602$2,937
Clean$1,847$2,416$2,724
Average$1,567$2,042$2,299
Rough$1,286$1,669$1,873
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2007 Subaru B9 Tribeca on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2007 Subaru B9 Tribeca with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,079 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,971 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Subaru B9 Tribeca is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2007 Subaru B9 Tribeca with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,079 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,971 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2007 Subaru B9 Tribeca, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2007 Subaru B9 Tribeca with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,079 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,971 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2007 Subaru B9 Tribeca. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2007 Subaru B9 Tribeca and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2007 Subaru B9 Tribeca ranges from $1,448 to $3,725, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2007 Subaru B9 Tribeca is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.