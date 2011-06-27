Estimated values
2007 Subaru B9 Tribeca Ltd. 7-Pass. 4dr SUV AWD w/DVD, Nav, Beige Int. (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,835
|$3,957
|$4,567
|Clean
|$2,635
|$3,673
|$4,236
|Average
|$2,235
|$3,105
|$3,574
|Rough
|$1,835
|$2,538
|$2,913
Estimated values
2007 Subaru B9 Tribeca Ltd. 7-Pass. 4dr SUV AWD w/Gray Int. (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,019
|$3,335
|$4,051
|Clean
|$1,877
|$3,096
|$3,757
|Average
|$1,592
|$2,618
|$3,171
|Rough
|$1,307
|$2,139
|$2,584
Estimated values
2007 Subaru B9 Tribeca 5-Pass. 4dr SUV AWD w/Gray Int. (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,237
|$3,200
|$3,725
|Clean
|$2,079
|$2,971
|$3,455
|Average
|$1,764
|$2,512
|$2,915
|Rough
|$1,448
|$2,053
|$2,376
Estimated values
2007 Subaru B9 Tribeca Ltd. 7-Pass. 4dr SUV AWD w/Beige Int. (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,456
|$3,566
|$4,171
|Clean
|$2,283
|$3,311
|$3,869
|Average
|$1,936
|$2,799
|$3,265
|Rough
|$1,590
|$2,288
|$2,661
Estimated values
2007 Subaru B9 Tribeca Ltd. 5-Pass. 4dr SUV AWD w/Nav, Gray Int. (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,262
|$3,054
|$3,485
|Clean
|$2,102
|$2,835
|$3,233
|Average
|$1,783
|$2,397
|$2,728
|Rough
|$1,464
|$1,959
|$2,223
Estimated values
2007 Subaru B9 Tribeca Ltd. 5-Pass. 4dr SUV AWD w/Gray Int. (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,311
|$3,395
|$3,983
|Clean
|$2,148
|$3,151
|$3,695
|Average
|$1,822
|$2,664
|$3,118
|Rough
|$1,496
|$2,177
|$2,541
Estimated values
2007 Subaru B9 Tribeca Ltd. 7-Pass. 4dr SUV AWD w/Nav, Beige Int. (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,593
|$3,750
|$4,380
|Clean
|$2,410
|$3,481
|$4,063
|Average
|$2,045
|$2,943
|$3,428
|Rough
|$1,679
|$2,406
|$2,794
Estimated values
2007 Subaru B9 Tribeca Ltd. 5-Pass. 4dr SUV AWD w/Beige Int. (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,400
|$3,378
|$3,910
|Clean
|$2,231
|$3,136
|$3,626
|Average
|$1,892
|$2,651
|$3,060
|Rough
|$1,554
|$2,167
|$2,494
Estimated values
2007 Subaru B9 Tribeca Ltd. 7-Pass. 4dr SUV AWD w/DVD, Nav, Gray Int. (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,003
|$2,689
|$3,062
|Clean
|$1,861
|$2,496
|$2,840
|Average
|$1,579
|$2,110
|$2,396
|Rough
|$1,296
|$1,725
|$1,953
Estimated values
2007 Subaru B9 Tribeca Ltd. 5-Pass. 4dr SUV AWD w/Nav, Beige Int. (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,428
|$3,024
|$3,348
|Clean
|$2,257
|$2,807
|$3,106
|Average
|$1,914
|$2,373
|$2,621
|Rough
|$1,572
|$1,940
|$2,136
Estimated values
2007 Subaru B9 Tribeca 7-Pass. 4dr SUV AWD w/Gray Int. (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,392
|$3,390
|$3,933
|Clean
|$2,224
|$3,147
|$3,648
|Average
|$1,886
|$2,661
|$3,078
|Rough
|$1,549
|$2,175
|$2,509
Estimated values
2007 Subaru B9 Tribeca Ltd. 7-Pass. 4dr SUV AWD w/Nav, Gray Int. (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,987
|$2,602
|$2,937
|Clean
|$1,847
|$2,416
|$2,724
|Average
|$1,567
|$2,042
|$2,299
|Rough
|$1,286
|$1,669
|$1,873