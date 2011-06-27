Estimated values
2008 Saturn Astra XR 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,001
|$2,371
|$2,577
|Clean
|$1,825
|$2,169
|$2,359
|Average
|$1,473
|$1,764
|$1,922
|Rough
|$1,120
|$1,359
|$1,485
Estimated values
2008 Saturn Astra XR 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,063
|$2,438
|$2,646
|Clean
|$1,882
|$2,230
|$2,421
|Average
|$1,518
|$1,814
|$1,973
|Rough
|$1,155
|$1,397
|$1,524
Estimated values
2008 Saturn Astra XE 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,898
|$2,260
|$2,461
|Clean
|$1,730
|$2,067
|$2,252
|Average
|$1,396
|$1,681
|$1,835
|Rough
|$1,062
|$1,295
|$1,418