Estimated values
2005 Saab 9-2X Linear 4dr Sport Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,668
|$2,387
|$2,775
|Clean
|$1,494
|$2,145
|$2,496
|Average
|$1,148
|$1,661
|$1,937
|Rough
|$801
|$1,177
|$1,379
2005 Saab 9-2X Aero 4dr Sport Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,030
|$2,632
|$2,960
|Clean
|$1,819
|$2,365
|$2,662
|Average
|$1,397
|$1,832
|$2,066
|Rough
|$975
|$1,298
|$1,471