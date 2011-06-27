Estimated values
1996 Saturn S-Series SL 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$997
|$1,540
|$1,832
|Clean
|$879
|$1,361
|$1,620
|Average
|$644
|$1,003
|$1,198
|Rough
|$408
|$645
|$775
Estimated values
1996 Saturn S-Series SC2 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,150
|$1,749
|$2,070
|Clean
|$1,014
|$1,546
|$1,831
|Average
|$742
|$1,139
|$1,354
|Rough
|$470
|$733
|$876
Estimated values
1996 Saturn S-Series SL1 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,052
|$1,615
|$1,918
|Clean
|$928
|$1,427
|$1,697
|Average
|$679
|$1,052
|$1,254
|Rough
|$430
|$677
|$812
Estimated values
1996 Saturn S-Series SW2 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,129
|$1,721
|$2,038
|Clean
|$996
|$1,521
|$1,803
|Average
|$729
|$1,121
|$1,333
|Rough
|$462
|$721
|$863
Estimated values
1996 Saturn S-Series SC1 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,094
|$1,673
|$1,982
|Clean
|$964
|$1,478
|$1,754
|Average
|$706
|$1,089
|$1,296
|Rough
|$447
|$701
|$839
Estimated values
1996 Saturn S-Series SL2 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,100
|$1,686
|$2,000
|Clean
|$970
|$1,490
|$1,769
|Average
|$710
|$1,098
|$1,308
|Rough
|$450
|$706
|$847
Estimated values
1996 Saturn S-Series SW1 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,083
|$1,658
|$1,966
|Clean
|$955
|$1,465
|$1,739
|Average
|$699
|$1,080
|$1,286
|Rough
|$443
|$694
|$832