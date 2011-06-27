  1. Home
2008 Saab 9-3 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2008 Saab 9-3 Aero 2dr Convertible (2.8L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,089$3,866$4,313
Clean$2,805$3,506$3,904
Average$2,237$2,788$3,085
Rough$1,668$2,069$2,267
Estimated values
2008 Saab 9-3 2.0T 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,764$3,506$3,933
Clean$2,510$3,180$3,560
Average$2,001$2,528$2,813
Rough$1,493$1,877$2,067
Estimated values
2008 Saab 9-3 2.0T 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,422$3,119$3,517
Clean$2,200$2,829$3,184
Average$1,754$2,249$2,516
Rough$1,308$1,669$1,849
Estimated values
2008 Saab 9-3 Turbo X 4dr Sedan AWD (2.8L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,609$3,303$3,703
Clean$2,369$2,996$3,351
Average$1,889$2,382$2,649
Rough$1,409$1,768$1,946
Estimated values
2008 Saab 9-3 Aero SportCombi 4dr Wagon (2.8L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,484$2,974$3,261
Clean$2,255$2,698$2,951
Average$1,798$2,145$2,333
Rough$1,341$1,592$1,714
Estimated values
2008 Saab 9-3 2.0T SportCombi 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,601$3,409$3,873
Clean$2,361$3,093$3,505
Average$1,883$2,459$2,770
Rough$1,404$1,825$2,035
Estimated values
2008 Saab 9-3 Aero 4dr Sedan (2.8L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,782$3,489$3,897
Clean$2,526$3,165$3,527
Average$2,014$2,516$2,787
Rough$1,502$1,868$2,048
Estimated values
2008 Saab 9-3 Turbo X SportCombi 4dr Wagon AWD (2.8L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,628$3,317$3,714
Clean$2,386$3,009$3,362
Average$1,903$2,392$2,657
Rough$1,419$1,776$1,952
