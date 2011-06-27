Estimated values
2008 Saab 9-3 Aero 2dr Convertible (2.8L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,089
|$3,866
|$4,313
|Clean
|$2,805
|$3,506
|$3,904
|Average
|$2,237
|$2,788
|$3,085
|Rough
|$1,668
|$2,069
|$2,267
Estimated values
2008 Saab 9-3 2.0T 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,764
|$3,506
|$3,933
|Clean
|$2,510
|$3,180
|$3,560
|Average
|$2,001
|$2,528
|$2,813
|Rough
|$1,493
|$1,877
|$2,067
Estimated values
2008 Saab 9-3 2.0T 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,422
|$3,119
|$3,517
|Clean
|$2,200
|$2,829
|$3,184
|Average
|$1,754
|$2,249
|$2,516
|Rough
|$1,308
|$1,669
|$1,849
Estimated values
2008 Saab 9-3 Turbo X 4dr Sedan AWD (2.8L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,609
|$3,303
|$3,703
|Clean
|$2,369
|$2,996
|$3,351
|Average
|$1,889
|$2,382
|$2,649
|Rough
|$1,409
|$1,768
|$1,946
Estimated values
2008 Saab 9-3 Aero SportCombi 4dr Wagon (2.8L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,484
|$2,974
|$3,261
|Clean
|$2,255
|$2,698
|$2,951
|Average
|$1,798
|$2,145
|$2,333
|Rough
|$1,341
|$1,592
|$1,714
Estimated values
2008 Saab 9-3 2.0T SportCombi 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,601
|$3,409
|$3,873
|Clean
|$2,361
|$3,093
|$3,505
|Average
|$1,883
|$2,459
|$2,770
|Rough
|$1,404
|$1,825
|$2,035
Estimated values
2008 Saab 9-3 Aero 4dr Sedan (2.8L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,782
|$3,489
|$3,897
|Clean
|$2,526
|$3,165
|$3,527
|Average
|$2,014
|$2,516
|$2,787
|Rough
|$1,502
|$1,868
|$2,048
Estimated values
2008 Saab 9-3 Turbo X SportCombi 4dr Wagon AWD (2.8L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,628
|$3,317
|$3,714
|Clean
|$2,386
|$3,009
|$3,362
|Average
|$1,903
|$2,392
|$2,657
|Rough
|$1,419
|$1,776
|$1,952