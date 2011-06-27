Estimated values
1998 Saturn S-Series SL1 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,189
|$1,744
|$2,041
|Clean
|$1,049
|$1,542
|$1,806
|Average
|$768
|$1,137
|$1,336
|Rough
|$487
|$732
|$866
Estimated values
1998 Saturn S-Series SC1 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,245
|$1,832
|$2,146
|Clean
|$1,098
|$1,620
|$1,899
|Average
|$804
|$1,194
|$1,405
|Rough
|$510
|$769
|$911
Estimated values
1998 Saturn S-Series SL 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,136
|$1,679
|$1,971
|Clean
|$1,002
|$1,484
|$1,744
|Average
|$733
|$1,095
|$1,290
|Rough
|$465
|$705
|$837
Estimated values
1998 Saturn S-Series SW2 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,342
|$1,954
|$2,282
|Clean
|$1,184
|$1,727
|$2,020
|Average
|$867
|$1,274
|$1,494
|Rough
|$550
|$821
|$969
Estimated values
1998 Saturn S-Series SC2 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,369
|$1,993
|$2,329
|Clean
|$1,207
|$1,762
|$2,061
|Average
|$884
|$1,300
|$1,525
|Rough
|$561
|$837
|$988
Estimated values
1998 Saturn S-Series SW1 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,228
|$1,808
|$2,120
|Clean
|$1,083
|$1,599
|$1,876
|Average
|$793
|$1,179
|$1,388
|Rough
|$503
|$759
|$900
Estimated values
1998 Saturn S-Series SL2 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,254
|$1,836
|$2,148
|Clean
|$1,106
|$1,623
|$1,901
|Average
|$810
|$1,197
|$1,406
|Rough
|$514
|$771
|$912