Estimated values
2009 smart fortwo passion coupe 2dr Hatchback (1.0L 3cyl 5AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,918
|$3,029
|$3,699
|Clean
|$1,757
|$2,782
|$3,395
|Average
|$1,435
|$2,287
|$2,787
|Rough
|$1,114
|$1,792
|$2,180
Estimated values
2009 smart fortwo BRABUS coupe 2dr Hatchback (1.0L 3cyl 5AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,918
|$3,645
|$4,679
|Clean
|$1,757
|$3,347
|$4,295
|Average
|$1,436
|$2,752
|$3,526
|Rough
|$1,114
|$2,156
|$2,757
Estimated values
2009 smart fortwo passion cabriolet 2dr Convertible (1.0L 3cyl 5AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,280
|$3,601
|$4,398
|Clean
|$2,089
|$3,307
|$4,036
|Average
|$1,706
|$2,719
|$3,314
|Rough
|$1,324
|$2,130
|$2,591
Estimated values
2009 smart fortwo pure 2dr Hatchback (1.0L 3cyl 5AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,858
|$2,935
|$3,586
|Clean
|$1,703
|$2,696
|$3,291
|Average
|$1,391
|$2,216
|$2,702
|Rough
|$1,079
|$1,737
|$2,113
Estimated values
2009 smart fortwo BRABUS cabriolet 2dr Convertible (1.0L 3cyl 5AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,130
|$3,816
|$4,827
|Clean
|$1,951
|$3,504
|$4,430
|Average
|$1,594
|$2,881
|$3,637
|Rough
|$1,237
|$2,257
|$2,844