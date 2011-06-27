Estimated values
2006 Suzuki Grand Vitara Premium 4dr SUV 4WD (2.7L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,671
|$2,718
|$3,291
|Clean
|$1,539
|$2,501
|$3,025
|Average
|$1,275
|$2,066
|$2,491
|Rough
|$1,011
|$1,630
|$1,958
Estimated values
2006 Suzuki Grand Vitara XSport 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,575
|$2,523
|$3,041
|Clean
|$1,451
|$2,321
|$2,795
|Average
|$1,202
|$1,917
|$2,302
|Rough
|$954
|$1,513
|$1,810
Estimated values
2006 Suzuki Grand Vitara 4dr SUV 4WD (2.7L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,641
|$2,561
|$3,064
|Clean
|$1,512
|$2,356
|$2,816
|Average
|$1,253
|$1,946
|$2,319
|Rough
|$994
|$1,536
|$1,823
Estimated values
2006 Suzuki Grand Vitara 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,335
|$1,982
|$2,336
|Clean
|$1,230
|$1,823
|$2,147
|Average
|$1,019
|$1,506
|$1,768
|Rough
|$808
|$1,189
|$1,390
Estimated values
2006 Suzuki Grand Vitara Premium 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,682
|$2,695
|$3,250
|Clean
|$1,549
|$2,480
|$2,987
|Average
|$1,283
|$2,048
|$2,460
|Rough
|$1,018
|$1,617
|$1,934
Estimated values
2006 Suzuki Grand Vitara 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,543
|$2,494
|$3,015
|Clean
|$1,421
|$2,294
|$2,771
|Average
|$1,178
|$1,895
|$2,282
|Rough
|$934
|$1,496
|$1,794
Estimated values
2006 Suzuki Grand Vitara Premium 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,647
|$2,660
|$3,214
|Clean
|$1,517
|$2,447
|$2,954
|Average
|$1,257
|$2,021
|$2,433
|Rough
|$997
|$1,595
|$1,912
Estimated values
2006 Suzuki Grand Vitara Luxury 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,636
|$2,647
|$3,200
|Clean
|$1,507
|$2,435
|$2,941
|Average
|$1,249
|$2,011
|$2,422
|Rough
|$990
|$1,587
|$1,904
Estimated values
2006 Suzuki Grand Vitara Premium 4dr SUV 4WD (2.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,689
|$2,702
|$3,256
|Clean
|$1,556
|$2,486
|$2,993
|Average
|$1,289
|$2,053
|$2,465
|Rough
|$1,023
|$1,621
|$1,938
Estimated values
2006 Suzuki Grand Vitara XSport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.7L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,613
|$2,557
|$3,074
|Clean
|$1,486
|$2,352
|$2,825
|Average
|$1,231
|$1,943
|$2,327
|Rough
|$977
|$1,533
|$1,829
Estimated values
2006 Suzuki Grand Vitara Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (2.7L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,717
|$2,705
|$3,245
|Clean
|$1,582
|$2,489
|$2,983
|Average
|$1,311
|$2,056
|$2,457
|Rough
|$1,040
|$1,623
|$1,931
Estimated values
2006 Suzuki Grand Vitara 4dr SUV 4WD (2.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,606
|$2,526
|$3,030
|Clean
|$1,479
|$2,324
|$2,785
|Average
|$1,226
|$1,920
|$2,294
|Rough
|$972
|$1,515
|$1,803