Estimated values
2006 Suzuki Grand Vitara Premium 4dr SUV 4WD (2.7L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,671$2,718$3,291
Clean$1,539$2,501$3,025
Average$1,275$2,066$2,491
Rough$1,011$1,630$1,958
Estimated values
2006 Suzuki Grand Vitara XSport 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,575$2,523$3,041
Clean$1,451$2,321$2,795
Average$1,202$1,917$2,302
Rough$954$1,513$1,810
Estimated values
2006 Suzuki Grand Vitara 4dr SUV 4WD (2.7L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,641$2,561$3,064
Clean$1,512$2,356$2,816
Average$1,253$1,946$2,319
Rough$994$1,536$1,823
Estimated values
2006 Suzuki Grand Vitara 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,335$1,982$2,336
Clean$1,230$1,823$2,147
Average$1,019$1,506$1,768
Rough$808$1,189$1,390
Estimated values
2006 Suzuki Grand Vitara Premium 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,682$2,695$3,250
Clean$1,549$2,480$2,987
Average$1,283$2,048$2,460
Rough$1,018$1,617$1,934
Estimated values
2006 Suzuki Grand Vitara 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,543$2,494$3,015
Clean$1,421$2,294$2,771
Average$1,178$1,895$2,282
Rough$934$1,496$1,794
Estimated values
2006 Suzuki Grand Vitara Premium 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,647$2,660$3,214
Clean$1,517$2,447$2,954
Average$1,257$2,021$2,433
Rough$997$1,595$1,912
Estimated values
2006 Suzuki Grand Vitara Luxury 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,636$2,647$3,200
Clean$1,507$2,435$2,941
Average$1,249$2,011$2,422
Rough$990$1,587$1,904
Estimated values
2006 Suzuki Grand Vitara Premium 4dr SUV 4WD (2.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,689$2,702$3,256
Clean$1,556$2,486$2,993
Average$1,289$2,053$2,465
Rough$1,023$1,621$1,938
Estimated values
2006 Suzuki Grand Vitara XSport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.7L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,613$2,557$3,074
Clean$1,486$2,352$2,825
Average$1,231$1,943$2,327
Rough$977$1,533$1,829
Estimated values
2006 Suzuki Grand Vitara Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (2.7L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,717$2,705$3,245
Clean$1,582$2,489$2,983
Average$1,311$2,056$2,457
Rough$1,040$1,623$1,931
Estimated values
2006 Suzuki Grand Vitara 4dr SUV 4WD (2.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,606$2,526$3,030
Clean$1,479$2,324$2,785
Average$1,226$1,920$2,294
Rough$972$1,515$1,803
Sell my 2006 Suzuki Grand Vitara with EdmundsShop for a used Suzuki Grand Vitara near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2006 Suzuki Grand Vitara on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2006 Suzuki Grand Vitara with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,421 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,294 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Suzuki Grand Vitara is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2006 Suzuki Grand Vitara with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,421 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,294 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2006 Suzuki Grand Vitara, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2006 Suzuki Grand Vitara with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,421 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,294 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2006 Suzuki Grand Vitara. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2006 Suzuki Grand Vitara and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2006 Suzuki Grand Vitara ranges from $934 to $3,015, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2006 Suzuki Grand Vitara is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.