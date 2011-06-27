Estimated values
1994 Saab 900 Turbo 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$933
|$1,363
|$1,599
|Clean
|$821
|$1,203
|$1,412
|Average
|$597
|$883
|$1,037
|Rough
|$373
|$563
|$663
Estimated values
1994 Saab 900 SE V6 4dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$790
|$1,314
|$1,599
|Clean
|$695
|$1,160
|$1,412
|Average
|$505
|$851
|$1,037
|Rough
|$316
|$543
|$663
Estimated values
1994 Saab 900 Commemorative Turbo 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$904
|$1,340
|$1,580
|Clean
|$796
|$1,183
|$1,395
|Average
|$579
|$868
|$1,025
|Rough
|$362
|$553
|$655
Estimated values
1994 Saab 900 S 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$733
|$1,294
|$1,599
|Clean
|$645
|$1,142
|$1,412
|Average
|$469
|$838
|$1,037
|Rough
|$293
|$534
|$663
Estimated values
1994 Saab 900 SE Turbo 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$793
|$1,315
|$1,599
|Clean
|$698
|$1,161
|$1,412
|Average
|$508
|$852
|$1,037
|Rough
|$317
|$543
|$663
Estimated values
1994 Saab 900 S 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$848
|$1,334
|$1,599
|Clean
|$746
|$1,177
|$1,412
|Average
|$543
|$864
|$1,037
|Rough
|$339
|$551
|$663
Estimated values
1994 Saab 900 S 4dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$729
|$1,293
|$1,599
|Clean
|$641
|$1,141
|$1,412
|Average
|$466
|$837
|$1,037
|Rough
|$292
|$534
|$663