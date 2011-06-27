Estimated values
1997 Subaru Legacy Brighton 4dr Wagon AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$778
|$1,411
|$1,756
|Clean
|$685
|$1,244
|$1,548
|Average
|$497
|$911
|$1,133
|Rough
|$310
|$577
|$718
Estimated values
1997 Subaru Legacy GT 4dr Wagon AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,059
|$1,720
|$2,082
|Clean
|$932
|$1,516
|$1,836
|Average
|$677
|$1,110
|$1,344
|Rough
|$422
|$703
|$852
Estimated values
1997 Subaru Legacy Outback 4dr Wagon AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$941
|$1,563
|$1,904
|Clean
|$828
|$1,378
|$1,679
|Average
|$601
|$1,009
|$1,229
|Rough
|$375
|$639
|$779
Estimated values
1997 Subaru Legacy Outback Limited 4dr Wagon AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$932
|$1,565
|$1,911
|Clean
|$820
|$1,380
|$1,685
|Average
|$596
|$1,010
|$1,233
|Rough
|$371
|$640
|$782
Estimated values
1997 Subaru Legacy L 4dr Wagon AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$857
|$1,437
|$1,756
|Clean
|$754
|$1,267
|$1,548
|Average
|$547
|$928
|$1,133
|Rough
|$341
|$588
|$718
Estimated values
1997 Subaru Legacy LSi 4dr Sedan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$870
|$1,698
|$2,149
|Clean
|$765
|$1,497
|$1,895
|Average
|$556
|$1,096
|$1,387
|Rough
|$346
|$694
|$879
Estimated values
1997 Subaru Legacy GT 4dr Sedan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,028
|$1,677
|$2,032
|Clean
|$905
|$1,479
|$1,792
|Average
|$657
|$1,083
|$1,312
|Rough
|$409
|$686
|$831
Estimated values
1997 Subaru Legacy L 4dr Sedan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$827
|$1,427
|$1,756
|Clean
|$728
|$1,258
|$1,548
|Average
|$528
|$921
|$1,133
|Rough
|$329
|$584
|$718
Estimated values
1997 Subaru Legacy Outback 4dr Sedan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$712
|$1,388
|$1,756
|Clean
|$626
|$1,224
|$1,548
|Average
|$455
|$896
|$1,133
|Rough
|$283
|$567
|$718
Estimated values
1997 Subaru Legacy LSi 4dr Wagon AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$919
|$1,767
|$2,228
|Clean
|$808
|$1,558
|$1,965
|Average
|$587
|$1,140
|$1,438
|Rough
|$366
|$722
|$912