Estimated values
2011 Saab 9-5 Turbo6 4dr Sedan AWD (2.8L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,826
|$4,961
|$5,065
|Clean
|$4,448
|$4,574
|$4,667
|Average
|$3,693
|$3,798
|$3,872
|Rough
|$2,938
|$3,022
|$3,076
Estimated values
2011 Saab 9-5 Turbo4 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,433
|$4,843
|$5,139
|Clean
|$4,086
|$4,465
|$4,735
|Average
|$3,392
|$3,708
|$3,928
|Rough
|$2,698
|$2,950
|$3,121
Estimated values
2011 Saab 9-5 Turbo4 Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,471
|$4,598
|$4,695
|Clean
|$4,121
|$4,238
|$4,326
|Average
|$3,421
|$3,520
|$3,589
|Rough
|$2,721
|$2,801
|$2,851
Estimated values
2011 Saab 9-5 Aero 4dr Sedan AWD (2.8L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,775
|$6,281
|$6,645
|Clean
|$5,323
|$5,790
|$6,123
|Average
|$4,419
|$4,808
|$5,079
|Rough
|$3,515
|$3,826
|$4,035