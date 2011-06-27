Estimated values
2011 Saab 9-4X 3.0i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,272
|$3,787
|$4,174
|Clean
|$3,108
|$3,593
|$3,950
|Average
|$2,780
|$3,205
|$3,501
|Rough
|$2,452
|$2,817
|$3,052
Estimated values
2011 Saab 9-4X 3.0i Premium 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,422
|$3,893
|$4,252
|Clean
|$3,250
|$3,694
|$4,023
|Average
|$2,907
|$3,295
|$3,566
|Rough
|$2,564
|$2,896
|$3,108
Estimated values
2011 Saab 9-4X 3.0i 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,182
|$3,721
|$4,127
|Clean
|$3,023
|$3,531
|$3,905
|Average
|$2,704
|$3,150
|$3,461
|Rough
|$2,385
|$2,769
|$3,017
Estimated values
2011 Saab 9-4X Aero 4dr SUV AWD (2.8L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,712
|$4,117
|$4,429
|Clean
|$3,526
|$3,906
|$4,191
|Average
|$3,154
|$3,484
|$3,714
|Rough
|$2,782
|$3,063
|$3,238
Estimated values
2011 Saab 9-4X 3.0i Premium 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,321
|$3,822
|$4,200
|Clean
|$3,154
|$3,626
|$3,974
|Average
|$2,821
|$3,235
|$3,522
|Rough
|$2,488
|$2,843
|$3,071