Estimated values
2000 Subaru Legacy L 4dr Sedan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,147
|$1,860
|$2,250
|Clean
|$1,011
|$1,643
|$1,988
|Average
|$739
|$1,210
|$1,463
|Rough
|$467
|$776
|$939
Estimated values
2000 Subaru Legacy GT 4dr Sedan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,401
|$2,179
|$2,606
|Clean
|$1,235
|$1,925
|$2,303
|Average
|$902
|$1,417
|$1,695
|Rough
|$570
|$909
|$1,087
Estimated values
2000 Subaru Legacy GT Limited 4dr Sedan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,642
|$2,315
|$2,688
|Clean
|$1,447
|$2,045
|$2,375
|Average
|$1,057
|$1,506
|$1,748
|Rough
|$668
|$966
|$1,121
Estimated values
2000 Subaru Legacy GT 4dr Wagon AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,450
|$2,249
|$2,688
|Clean
|$1,278
|$1,987
|$2,375
|Average
|$934
|$1,463
|$1,748
|Rough
|$590
|$939
|$1,121
Estimated values
2000 Subaru Legacy L 4dr Wagon AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,188
|$1,923
|$2,328
|Clean
|$1,047
|$1,699
|$2,057
|Average
|$765
|$1,251
|$1,514
|Rough
|$483
|$802
|$971
Estimated values
2000 Subaru Legacy Brighton 4dr Wagon AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,234
|$1,872
|$2,222
|Clean
|$1,088
|$1,654
|$1,963
|Average
|$795
|$1,217
|$1,445
|Rough
|$502
|$781
|$927