Used 2004 Lincoln LS Luxury Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$32,370
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$32,370
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$32,370
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)306/432 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$32,370
Torque220 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower232 hp @ 6750 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$32,370
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$32,370
80 watts stereo outputyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$32,370
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
adjustable pedalsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$32,370
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$32,370
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,370
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
Front leg room42.8 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room40.5 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.6 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room53 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,370
Rear head room37.3 in.
Rear hip Room54.7 in.
Rear leg room36 in.
Rear shoulder room57 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$32,370
Front track60.5 in.
Length193.9 in.
Curb weight3674 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.5 cu.ft.
Height56.1 in.
EPA interior volume117.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base114.5 in.
Width73.2 in.
Rear track60.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$32,370
Exterior Colors
  • Ceramic White Clearcoat Tri-Coat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Charcoal Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • True Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Light Tundra Clearcoat Metallic
  • Light French Silk Clearcoat Metallic
  • Cashmere Clearcoat Tri-Coat
  • Medium Steel Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Birch Clearcoat Metallic
  • Autumn Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Vivid Red Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Shale/Dove
  • Black
  • Dark Stone/Medium Light Stone
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$32,370
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
16 in. wheelsyes
P225/55R V tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$32,370
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
short and long arm rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$32,370
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 12000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
