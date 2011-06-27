Estimated values
2004 Lincoln Aviator Luxury AWD 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,839
|$2,425
|$2,735
|Clean
|$1,692
|$2,230
|$2,516
|Average
|$1,399
|$1,840
|$2,078
|Rough
|$1,105
|$1,450
|$1,639
Estimated values
2004 Lincoln Aviator Luxury Rwd 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,148
|$3,226
|$3,800
|Clean
|$1,977
|$2,966
|$3,495
|Average
|$1,634
|$2,448
|$2,886
|Rough
|$1,291
|$1,929
|$2,278
Estimated values
2004 Lincoln Aviator Ultimate AWD 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,550
|$3,738
|$4,370
|Clean
|$2,347
|$3,438
|$4,020
|Average
|$1,940
|$2,837
|$3,320
|Rough
|$1,533
|$2,236
|$2,620
Estimated values
2004 Lincoln Aviator Ultimate Rwd 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,322
|$3,422
|$4,008
|Clean
|$2,136
|$3,147
|$3,687
|Average
|$1,766
|$2,597
|$3,045
|Rough
|$1,395
|$2,047
|$2,402