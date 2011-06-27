  1. Home
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,459$19,984$22,286
Clean$16,768$19,187$21,374
Average$15,388$17,592$19,549
Rough$14,007$15,998$17,725
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,060$16,364$18,461
Clean$13,504$15,712$17,705
Average$12,392$14,406$16,194
Rough$11,280$13,100$14,682
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,460$26,337$28,970
Clean$22,532$25,287$27,784
Average$20,677$23,185$25,412
Rough$18,821$21,084$23,040
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,876$22,551$24,994
Clean$19,090$21,652$23,971
Average$17,518$19,852$21,924
Rough$15,945$18,053$19,878
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,289$24,083$25,743
Clean$21,407$23,122$24,689
Average$19,644$21,201$22,582
Rough$17,881$19,279$20,474
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,309$27,877$31,128
Clean$23,348$26,765$29,854
Average$21,425$24,541$27,305
Rough$19,502$22,317$24,757
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,146$19,013$21,618
Clean$15,508$18,255$20,733
Average$14,231$16,738$18,963
Rough$12,954$15,221$17,193
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,240$21,879$24,287
Clean$18,479$21,006$23,293
Average$16,958$19,261$21,304
Rough$15,436$17,515$19,316
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,026$28,204$31,108
Clean$24,036$27,078$29,835
Average$22,057$24,828$27,288
Rough$20,077$22,578$24,741
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,547$22,281$24,775
Clean$18,774$21,392$23,760
Average$17,228$19,615$21,732
Rough$15,682$17,837$19,704
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,663$24,956$28,845
Clean$19,846$23,960$27,664
Average$18,212$21,969$25,302
Rough$16,577$19,978$22,941
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,518$32,788$35,786
Clean$28,350$31,480$34,321
Average$26,016$28,864$31,391
Rough$23,681$26,248$28,461
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,953$31,099$33,983
Clean$26,848$29,859$32,592
Average$24,637$27,377$29,810
Rough$22,426$24,896$27,027
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,798$19,431$21,826
Clean$16,134$18,656$20,933
Average$14,805$17,105$19,146
Rough$13,477$15,555$17,359
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,013$19,723$22,187
Clean$16,340$18,936$21,279
Average$14,995$17,362$19,463
Rough$13,649$15,789$17,646
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,745$21,429$23,876
Clean$18,004$20,574$22,899
Average$16,521$18,865$20,944
Rough$15,039$17,155$18,989
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $13,504 for one in "Clean" condition and about $15,712 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $13,504 for one in "Clean" condition and about $15,712 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $13,504 for one in "Clean" condition and about $15,712 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD ranges from $11,280 to $18,461, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.