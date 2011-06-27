Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,459
|$19,984
|$22,286
|Clean
|$16,768
|$19,187
|$21,374
|Average
|$15,388
|$17,592
|$19,549
|Rough
|$14,007
|$15,998
|$17,725
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
|$14,060
|$16,364
|$18,461
|$13,504
|$15,712
|$17,705
|$12,392
|$14,406
|$16,194
|$11,280
|$13,100
|$14,682
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
|$23,460
|$26,337
|$28,970
|$22,532
|$25,287
|$27,784
|$20,677
|$23,185
|$25,412
|$18,821
|$21,084
|$23,040
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
|$19,876
|$22,551
|$24,994
|$19,090
|$21,652
|$23,971
|$17,518
|$19,852
|$21,924
|$15,945
|$18,053
|$19,878
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
|$22,289
|$24,083
|$25,743
|$21,407
|$23,122
|$24,689
|$19,644
|$21,201
|$22,582
|$17,881
|$19,279
|$20,474
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
|$24,309
|$27,877
|$31,128
|$23,348
|$26,765
|$29,854
|$21,425
|$24,541
|$27,305
|$19,502
|$22,317
|$24,757
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
|$16,146
|$19,013
|$21,618
|$15,508
|$18,255
|$20,733
|$14,231
|$16,738
|$18,963
|$12,954
|$15,221
|$17,193
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
|$19,240
|$21,879
|$24,287
|$18,479
|$21,006
|$23,293
|$16,958
|$19,261
|$21,304
|$15,436
|$17,515
|$19,316
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
|$25,026
|$28,204
|$31,108
|$24,036
|$27,078
|$29,835
|$22,057
|$24,828
|$27,288
|$20,077
|$22,578
|$24,741
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
|$19,547
|$22,281
|$24,775
|$18,774
|$21,392
|$23,760
|$17,228
|$19,615
|$21,732
|$15,682
|$17,837
|$19,704
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
|$20,663
|$24,956
|$28,845
|$19,846
|$23,960
|$27,664
|$18,212
|$21,969
|$25,302
|$16,577
|$19,978
|$22,941
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
|$29,518
|$32,788
|$35,786
|$28,350
|$31,480
|$34,321
|$26,016
|$28,864
|$31,391
|$23,681
|$26,248
|$28,461
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
|$27,953
|$31,099
|$33,983
|$26,848
|$29,859
|$32,592
|$24,637
|$27,377
|$29,810
|$22,426
|$24,896
|$27,027
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
|$16,798
|$19,431
|$21,826
|$16,134
|$18,656
|$20,933
|$14,805
|$17,105
|$19,146
|$13,477
|$15,555
|$17,359
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
|$17,013
|$19,723
|$22,187
|$16,340
|$18,936
|$21,279
|$14,995
|$17,362
|$19,463
|$13,649
|$15,789
|$17,646
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
|$18,745
|$21,429
|$23,876
|$18,004
|$20,574
|$22,899
|$16,521
|$18,865
|$20,944
|$15,039
|$17,155
|$18,989