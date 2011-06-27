Estimated values
1999 Dodge Ram Van 1500 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$856
|$1,670
|$2,081
|Clean
|$784
|$1,529
|$1,913
|Average
|$641
|$1,249
|$1,577
|Rough
|$497
|$969
|$1,242
Estimated values
1999 Dodge Ram Van 3500 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,015
|$1,950
|$2,423
|Clean
|$929
|$1,786
|$2,228
|Average
|$759
|$1,459
|$1,837
|Rough
|$589
|$1,132
|$1,446
Estimated values
1999 Dodge Ram Van 2500 Maxi 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,044
|$1,998
|$2,479
|Clean
|$956
|$1,830
|$2,279
|Average
|$781
|$1,495
|$1,879
|Rough
|$606
|$1,159
|$1,480
Estimated values
1999 Dodge Ram Van 1500 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$908
|$1,691
|$2,086
|Clean
|$832
|$1,549
|$1,918
|Average
|$679
|$1,265
|$1,581
|Rough
|$527
|$981
|$1,245
Estimated values
1999 Dodge Ram Van 3500 Maxi 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,061
|$2,036
|$2,530
|Clean
|$972
|$1,866
|$2,326
|Average
|$794
|$1,524
|$1,918
|Rough
|$616
|$1,182
|$1,510