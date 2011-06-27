Estimated values
2012 Dodge Caliber SXT Plus 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,545
|$4,906
|$6,009
|Clean
|$3,319
|$4,598
|$5,614
|Average
|$2,866
|$3,981
|$4,823
|Rough
|$2,413
|$3,365
|$4,032
Estimated values
2012 Dodge Caliber SXT 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,355
|$4,547
|$5,517
|Clean
|$3,141
|$4,261
|$5,154
|Average
|$2,712
|$3,690
|$4,428
|Rough
|$2,284
|$3,118
|$3,701
Estimated values
2012 Dodge Caliber SE 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,569
|$5,069
|$6,283
|Clean
|$3,341
|$4,751
|$5,869
|Average
|$2,885
|$4,114
|$5,042
|Rough
|$2,429
|$3,477
|$4,215