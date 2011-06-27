Estimated values
2009 Ford Econoline Cargo E-150 3dr Ext Van (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,967
|$5,409
|$6,353
|Clean
|$3,795
|$5,172
|$6,045
|Average
|$3,451
|$4,698
|$5,431
|Rough
|$3,107
|$4,224
|$4,817
Estimated values
2009 Ford Econoline Cargo E-150 3dr Van (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,768
|$5,132
|$6,025
|Clean
|$3,605
|$4,907
|$5,734
|Average
|$3,278
|$4,457
|$5,151
|Rough
|$2,951
|$4,008
|$4,569
Estimated values
2009 Ford Econoline Cargo E-250 3dr Ext Van (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,173
|$5,941
|$7,087
|Clean
|$3,992
|$5,681
|$6,744
|Average
|$3,630
|$5,160
|$6,059
|Rough
|$3,269
|$4,640
|$5,374
Estimated values
2009 Ford Econoline Cargo E-250 3dr Van (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,838
|$5,343
|$6,324
|Clean
|$3,671
|$5,109
|$6,018
|Average
|$3,338
|$4,641
|$5,407
|Rough
|$3,006
|$4,173
|$4,795
Estimated values
2009 Ford Econoline Cargo E-350 SD 3dr Van (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,055
|$5,391
|$6,271
|Clean
|$3,880
|$5,155
|$5,968
|Average
|$3,528
|$4,682
|$5,361
|Rough
|$3,176
|$4,210
|$4,755
Estimated values
2009 Ford Econoline Cargo E-350 SD 3dr Ext Van (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,224
|$5,935
|$7,047
|Clean
|$4,041
|$5,675
|$6,707
|Average
|$3,675
|$5,155
|$6,025
|Rough
|$3,308
|$4,635
|$5,344