Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Malibu LT 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,888$2,730$3,177
Clean$1,700$2,460$2,866
Average$1,325$1,921$2,244
Rough$950$1,383$1,621
Sell my 2007 Chevrolet Malibu with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Malibu near you
2007 Chevrolet Malibu LT 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,081$2,946$3,405
Clean$1,874$2,656$3,072
Average$1,460$2,074$2,405
Rough$1,047$1,493$1,738
Sell my 2007 Chevrolet Malibu with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Malibu near you
2007 Chevrolet Malibu LS Fleet 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,990$2,720$3,107
Clean$1,792$2,452$2,803
Average$1,396$1,915$2,194
Rough$1,001$1,378$1,586
Sell my 2007 Chevrolet Malibu with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Malibu near you
2007 Chevrolet Malibu SS 4dr Sedan (3.9L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,115$2,824$3,199
Clean$1,905$2,546$2,886
Average$1,484$1,988$2,259
Rough$1,064$1,431$1,633
Sell my 2007 Chevrolet Malibu with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Malibu near you
2007 Chevrolet Malibu LS Fleet 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,765$2,568$2,994
Clean$1,589$2,314$2,701
Average$1,238$1,808$2,114
Rough$888$1,301$1,528
Sell my 2007 Chevrolet Malibu with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Malibu near you
2007 Chevrolet Malibu LTZ 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,669$3,848$4,473
Clean$2,404$3,468$4,035
Average$1,873$2,709$3,159
Rough$1,342$1,949$2,283
Sell my 2007 Chevrolet Malibu with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Malibu near you
2007 Chevrolet Malibu LS 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,821$2,614$3,035
Clean$1,640$2,356$2,738
Average$1,278$1,840$2,143
Rough$916$1,324$1,549
Sell my 2007 Chevrolet Malibu with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Malibu near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2007 Chevrolet Malibu on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2007 Chevrolet Malibu with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,589 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,314 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet Malibu is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2007 Chevrolet Malibu with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,589 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,314 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2007 Chevrolet Malibu, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2007 Chevrolet Malibu with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,589 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,314 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2007 Chevrolet Malibu. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2007 Chevrolet Malibu and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2007 Chevrolet Malibu ranges from $888 to $2,994, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2007 Chevrolet Malibu is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.