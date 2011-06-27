Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Malibu LT 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,888
|$2,730
|$3,177
|Clean
|$1,700
|$2,460
|$2,866
|Average
|$1,325
|$1,921
|$2,244
|Rough
|$950
|$1,383
|$1,621
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Malibu LT 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,081
|$2,946
|$3,405
|Clean
|$1,874
|$2,656
|$3,072
|Average
|$1,460
|$2,074
|$2,405
|Rough
|$1,047
|$1,493
|$1,738
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Malibu LS Fleet 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,990
|$2,720
|$3,107
|Clean
|$1,792
|$2,452
|$2,803
|Average
|$1,396
|$1,915
|$2,194
|Rough
|$1,001
|$1,378
|$1,586
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Malibu SS 4dr Sedan (3.9L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,115
|$2,824
|$3,199
|Clean
|$1,905
|$2,546
|$2,886
|Average
|$1,484
|$1,988
|$2,259
|Rough
|$1,064
|$1,431
|$1,633
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Malibu LS Fleet 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,765
|$2,568
|$2,994
|Clean
|$1,589
|$2,314
|$2,701
|Average
|$1,238
|$1,808
|$2,114
|Rough
|$888
|$1,301
|$1,528
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Malibu LTZ 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,669
|$3,848
|$4,473
|Clean
|$2,404
|$3,468
|$4,035
|Average
|$1,873
|$2,709
|$3,159
|Rough
|$1,342
|$1,949
|$2,283
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Malibu LS 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,821
|$2,614
|$3,035
|Clean
|$1,640
|$2,356
|$2,738
|Average
|$1,278
|$1,840
|$2,143
|Rough
|$916
|$1,324
|$1,549