Estimated values
1990 Chevrolet S-10 Tahoe 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$584
|$1,341
|$1,747
|Clean
|$522
|$1,199
|$1,562
|Average
|$398
|$914
|$1,193
|Rough
|$274
|$630
|$823
Estimated values
1990 Chevrolet S-10 Durango 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$584
|$1,341
|$1,747
|Clean
|$522
|$1,199
|$1,562
|Average
|$398
|$914
|$1,193
|Rough
|$274
|$630
|$823
Estimated values
1990 Chevrolet S-10 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$584
|$1,341
|$1,747
|Clean
|$522
|$1,199
|$1,562
|Average
|$398
|$914
|$1,193
|Rough
|$274
|$630
|$823
Estimated values
1990 Chevrolet S-10 Baja 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$584
|$1,341
|$1,747
|Clean
|$522
|$1,199
|$1,562
|Average
|$398
|$914
|$1,193
|Rough
|$274
|$630
|$823
Estimated values
1990 Chevrolet S-10 Durango 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$584
|$1,341
|$1,747
|Clean
|$522
|$1,199
|$1,562
|Average
|$398
|$914
|$1,193
|Rough
|$274
|$630
|$823
Estimated values
1990 Chevrolet S-10 Tahoe 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$584
|$1,341
|$1,747
|Clean
|$522
|$1,199
|$1,562
|Average
|$398
|$914
|$1,193
|Rough
|$274
|$630
|$823
Estimated values
1990 Chevrolet S-10 Durango 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$584
|$1,341
|$1,747
|Clean
|$522
|$1,199
|$1,562
|Average
|$398
|$914
|$1,193
|Rough
|$274
|$630
|$823
Estimated values
1990 Chevrolet S-10 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$584
|$1,341
|$1,747
|Clean
|$522
|$1,199
|$1,562
|Average
|$398
|$914
|$1,193
|Rough
|$274
|$630
|$823
Estimated values
1990 Chevrolet S-10 EL 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$584
|$1,341
|$1,747
|Clean
|$522
|$1,199
|$1,562
|Average
|$398
|$914
|$1,193
|Rough
|$274
|$630
|$823
Estimated values
1990 Chevrolet S-10 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$584
|$1,341
|$1,747
|Clean
|$522
|$1,199
|$1,562
|Average
|$398
|$914
|$1,193
|Rough
|$274
|$630
|$823
Estimated values
1990 Chevrolet S-10 Tahoe 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$584
|$1,341
|$1,747
|Clean
|$522
|$1,199
|$1,562
|Average
|$398
|$914
|$1,193
|Rough
|$274
|$630
|$823
Estimated values
1990 Chevrolet S-10 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$584
|$1,341
|$1,747
|Clean
|$522
|$1,199
|$1,562
|Average
|$398
|$914
|$1,193
|Rough
|$274
|$630
|$823
Estimated values
1990 Chevrolet S-10 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$584
|$1,341
|$1,747
|Clean
|$522
|$1,199
|$1,562
|Average
|$398
|$914
|$1,193
|Rough
|$274
|$630
|$823
Estimated values
1990 Chevrolet S-10 Durango 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$584
|$1,341
|$1,747
|Clean
|$522
|$1,199
|$1,562
|Average
|$398
|$914
|$1,193
|Rough
|$274
|$630
|$823
Estimated values
1990 Chevrolet S-10 Tahoe 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$584
|$1,341
|$1,747
|Clean
|$522
|$1,199
|$1,562
|Average
|$398
|$914
|$1,193
|Rough
|$274
|$630
|$823
Estimated values
1990 Chevrolet S-10 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$584
|$1,341
|$1,747
|Clean
|$522
|$1,199
|$1,562
|Average
|$398
|$914
|$1,193
|Rough
|$274
|$630
|$823
Estimated values
1990 Chevrolet S-10 Durango 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$584
|$1,341
|$1,747
|Clean
|$522
|$1,199
|$1,562
|Average
|$398
|$914
|$1,193
|Rough
|$274
|$630
|$823
Estimated values
1990 Chevrolet S-10 Tahoe 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$584
|$1,341
|$1,747
|Clean
|$522
|$1,199
|$1,562
|Average
|$398
|$914
|$1,193
|Rough
|$274
|$630
|$823
Estimated values
1990 Chevrolet S-10 Tahoe 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$584
|$1,341
|$1,747
|Clean
|$522
|$1,199
|$1,562
|Average
|$398
|$914
|$1,193
|Rough
|$274
|$630
|$823