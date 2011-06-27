Estimated values
2004 Ford Freestar SE 4dr Minivan (3.9L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,340
|$2,061
|$2,455
|Clean
|$1,243
|$1,913
|$2,278
|Average
|$1,051
|$1,616
|$1,922
|Rough
|$859
|$1,320
|$1,566
2004 Ford Freestar SEL 4dr Minivan (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,510
|$2,349
|$2,806
|Clean
|$1,402
|$2,180
|$2,602
|Average
|$1,185
|$1,842
|$2,196
|Rough
|$968
|$1,504
|$1,789
2004 Ford Freestar Cargo Van 4dr Minivan (3.9L 6cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,286
|$2,020
|$2,421
|Clean
|$1,193
|$1,875
|$2,246
|Average
|$1,009
|$1,584
|$1,895
|Rough
|$824
|$1,293
|$1,544
2004 Ford Freestar S 4dr Minivan (3.9L 6cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,510
|$2,406
|$2,894
|Clean
|$1,402
|$2,233
|$2,684
|Average
|$1,185
|$1,887
|$2,265
|Rough
|$968
|$1,541
|$1,846
2004 Ford Freestar SES 4dr Minivan (3.9L 6cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,178
|$1,672
|$1,942
|Clean
|$1,094
|$1,551
|$1,802
|Average
|$925
|$1,311
|$1,520
|Rough
|$755
|$1,070
|$1,239
2004 Ford Freestar Limited 4dr Minivan (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,107
|$3,042
|$3,552
|Clean
|$1,955
|$2,823
|$3,294
|Average
|$1,653
|$2,385
|$2,780
|Rough
|$1,351
|$1,948
|$2,265