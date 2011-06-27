Estimated values
2009 Dodge Caliber R/T 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,326
|$3,291
|$3,866
|Clean
|$2,135
|$3,028
|$3,559
|Average
|$1,752
|$2,504
|$2,945
|Rough
|$1,370
|$1,979
|$2,331
Estimated values
2009 Dodge Caliber SXT 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,935
|$2,757
|$3,249
|Clean
|$1,775
|$2,538
|$2,991
|Average
|$1,457
|$2,098
|$2,475
|Rough
|$1,139
|$1,658
|$1,959
Estimated values
2009 Dodge Caliber SE 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,048
|$3,073
|$3,683
|Clean
|$1,879
|$2,828
|$3,391
|Average
|$1,542
|$2,338
|$2,806
|Rough
|$1,206
|$1,848
|$2,221
Estimated values
2009 Dodge Caliber SRT4 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,717
|$7,739
|$9,531
|Clean
|$4,329
|$7,122
|$8,774
|Average
|$3,553
|$5,888
|$7,260
|Rough
|$2,777
|$4,654
|$5,747