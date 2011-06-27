Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Suburban LT 2500 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,389
|$10,203
|$10,650
|Clean
|$8,721
|$9,482
|$9,897
|Average
|$7,385
|$8,039
|$8,390
|Rough
|$6,050
|$6,596
|$6,884
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Suburban LS 2500 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,109
|$9,763
|$11,198
|Clean
|$6,604
|$9,072
|$10,407
|Average
|$5,592
|$7,692
|$8,823
|Rough
|$4,581
|$6,311
|$7,239
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Suburban LS 2500 4dr SUV 4WD (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,670
|$14,045
|$16,410
|Clean
|$8,982
|$13,052
|$15,250
|Average
|$7,606
|$11,065
|$12,929
|Rough
|$6,230
|$9,079
|$10,608
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Suburban LT 1500 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,358
|$9,734
|$11,021
|Clean
|$6,835
|$9,045
|$10,241
|Average
|$5,788
|$7,669
|$8,683
|Rough
|$4,741
|$6,292
|$7,124
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Suburban LT 2500 4dr SUV 4WD (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,246
|$11,205
|$12,807
|Clean
|$7,659
|$10,412
|$11,901
|Average
|$6,486
|$8,828
|$10,090
|Rough
|$5,313
|$7,243
|$8,279
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Suburban LS 1500 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,651
|$8,861
|$10,058
|Clean
|$6,178
|$8,234
|$9,347
|Average
|$5,231
|$6,981
|$7,924
|Rough
|$4,285
|$5,728
|$6,502
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Suburban LT 1500 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,805
|$9,031
|$10,236
|Clean
|$6,321
|$8,392
|$9,512
|Average
|$5,353
|$7,115
|$8,064
|Rough
|$4,385
|$5,838
|$6,617
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Suburban LS 1500 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,853
|$8,886
|$9,987
|Clean
|$6,365
|$8,258
|$9,281
|Average
|$5,391
|$7,001
|$7,869
|Rough
|$4,416
|$5,744
|$6,456