  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Suburban
  4. Used 2008 Chevrolet Suburban
  5. Appraisal value

2008 Chevrolet Suburban Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Suburban LT 2500 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,389$10,203$10,650
Clean$8,721$9,482$9,897
Average$7,385$8,039$8,390
Rough$6,050$6,596$6,884
Sell my 2008 Chevrolet Suburban with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Suburban near you
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Suburban LS 2500 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,109$9,763$11,198
Clean$6,604$9,072$10,407
Average$5,592$7,692$8,823
Rough$4,581$6,311$7,239
Sell my 2008 Chevrolet Suburban with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Suburban near you
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Suburban LS 2500 4dr SUV 4WD (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,670$14,045$16,410
Clean$8,982$13,052$15,250
Average$7,606$11,065$12,929
Rough$6,230$9,079$10,608
Sell my 2008 Chevrolet Suburban with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Suburban near you
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Suburban LT 1500 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,358$9,734$11,021
Clean$6,835$9,045$10,241
Average$5,788$7,669$8,683
Rough$4,741$6,292$7,124
Sell my 2008 Chevrolet Suburban with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Suburban near you
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Suburban LT 2500 4dr SUV 4WD (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,246$11,205$12,807
Clean$7,659$10,412$11,901
Average$6,486$8,828$10,090
Rough$5,313$7,243$8,279
Sell my 2008 Chevrolet Suburban with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Suburban near you
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Suburban LS 1500 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,651$8,861$10,058
Clean$6,178$8,234$9,347
Average$5,231$6,981$7,924
Rough$4,285$5,728$6,502
Sell my 2008 Chevrolet Suburban with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Suburban near you
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Suburban LT 1500 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,805$9,031$10,236
Clean$6,321$8,392$9,512
Average$5,353$7,115$8,064
Rough$4,385$5,838$6,617
Sell my 2008 Chevrolet Suburban with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Suburban near you
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Suburban LS 1500 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,853$8,886$9,987
Clean$6,365$8,258$9,281
Average$5,391$7,001$7,869
Rough$4,416$5,744$6,456
Sell my 2008 Chevrolet Suburban with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Suburban near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2008 Chevrolet Suburban on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2008 Chevrolet Suburban with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,178 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,234 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet Suburban is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2008 Chevrolet Suburban with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,178 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,234 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2008 Chevrolet Suburban, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2008 Chevrolet Suburban with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,178 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,234 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2008 Chevrolet Suburban. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2008 Chevrolet Suburban and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2008 Chevrolet Suburban ranges from $4,285 to $10,058, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2008 Chevrolet Suburban is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.