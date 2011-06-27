  1. Home
Estimated values
2003 Ford Explorer Sport XLS 4WD 2dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,882$3,011$3,600
Clean$1,705$2,726$3,263
Average$1,351$2,156$2,591
Rough$996$1,586$1,918
Estimated values
2003 Ford Explorer Sport XLT Rwd 2dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,688$2,798$3,379
Clean$1,529$2,533$3,063
Average$1,211$2,003$2,431
Rough$893$1,474$1,800
Estimated values
2003 Ford Explorer Sport XLT Premium 4WD 2dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,126$3,363$4,007
Clean$1,926$3,045$3,632
Average$1,526$2,408$2,883
Rough$1,125$1,771$2,134
Estimated values
2003 Ford Explorer Sport XLS Rwd 2dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,064$2,822$3,212
Clean$1,870$2,555$2,912
Average$1,481$2,021$2,312
Rough$1,093$1,487$1,711
Estimated values
2003 Ford Explorer Sport XLS 4WD 2dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,102$3,002$3,469
Clean$1,904$2,718$3,145
Average$1,508$2,150$2,496
Rough$1,113$1,581$1,848
Estimated values
2003 Ford Explorer Sport XLT 4WD 2dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,025$3,174$3,772
Clean$1,834$2,874$3,419
Average$1,453$2,273$2,714
Rough$1,072$1,672$2,009
Estimated values
2003 Ford Explorer Sport XLT Premium Rwd 2dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,885$3,015$3,603
Clean$1,707$2,729$3,267
Average$1,352$2,159$2,593
Rough$998$1,588$1,920
Estimated values
2003 Ford Explorer Sport XLS Rwd 2dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,748$2,629$3,086
Clean$1,584$2,380$2,798
Average$1,255$1,882$2,221
Rough$925$1,385$1,644
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2003 Ford Explorer Sport on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2003 Ford Explorer Sport with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,926 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,045 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford Explorer Sport is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2003 Ford Explorer Sport with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,926 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,045 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2003 Ford Explorer Sport, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2003 Ford Explorer Sport with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,926 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,045 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2003 Ford Explorer Sport. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2003 Ford Explorer Sport and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2003 Ford Explorer Sport ranges from $1,125 to $4,007, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2003 Ford Explorer Sport is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.