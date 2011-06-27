Estimated values
2003 Ford Explorer Sport XLS 4WD 2dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,882
|$3,011
|$3,600
|Clean
|$1,705
|$2,726
|$3,263
|Average
|$1,351
|$2,156
|$2,591
|Rough
|$996
|$1,586
|$1,918
Estimated values
2003 Ford Explorer Sport XLT Rwd 2dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,688
|$2,798
|$3,379
|Clean
|$1,529
|$2,533
|$3,063
|Average
|$1,211
|$2,003
|$2,431
|Rough
|$893
|$1,474
|$1,800
Estimated values
2003 Ford Explorer Sport XLT Premium 4WD 2dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,126
|$3,363
|$4,007
|Clean
|$1,926
|$3,045
|$3,632
|Average
|$1,526
|$2,408
|$2,883
|Rough
|$1,125
|$1,771
|$2,134
Estimated values
2003 Ford Explorer Sport XLS Rwd 2dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,064
|$2,822
|$3,212
|Clean
|$1,870
|$2,555
|$2,912
|Average
|$1,481
|$2,021
|$2,312
|Rough
|$1,093
|$1,487
|$1,711
Estimated values
2003 Ford Explorer Sport XLS 4WD 2dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,102
|$3,002
|$3,469
|Clean
|$1,904
|$2,718
|$3,145
|Average
|$1,508
|$2,150
|$2,496
|Rough
|$1,113
|$1,581
|$1,848
Estimated values
2003 Ford Explorer Sport XLT 4WD 2dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,025
|$3,174
|$3,772
|Clean
|$1,834
|$2,874
|$3,419
|Average
|$1,453
|$2,273
|$2,714
|Rough
|$1,072
|$1,672
|$2,009
Estimated values
2003 Ford Explorer Sport XLT Premium Rwd 2dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,885
|$3,015
|$3,603
|Clean
|$1,707
|$2,729
|$3,267
|Average
|$1,352
|$2,159
|$2,593
|Rough
|$998
|$1,588
|$1,920
Estimated values
2003 Ford Explorer Sport XLS Rwd 2dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,748
|$2,629
|$3,086
|Clean
|$1,584
|$2,380
|$2,798
|Average
|$1,255
|$1,882
|$2,221
|Rough
|$925
|$1,385
|$1,644