2015 FIAT 500L Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2015 FIAT 500L Trekking 4dr Wagon (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,142$7,874$9,658
Clean$5,866$7,529$9,206
Average$5,316$6,838$8,302
Rough$4,765$6,148$7,397
Estimated values
2015 FIAT 500L Urbana Trekking 4dr Wagon (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,483$8,311$10,197
Clean$6,193$7,947$9,719
Average$5,611$7,218$8,764
Rough$5,030$6,490$7,809
Estimated values
2015 FIAT 500L Lounge 4dr Wagon (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,872$8,809$10,806
Clean$6,563$8,423$10,300
Average$5,947$7,651$9,288
Rough$5,331$6,879$8,276
Estimated values
2015 FIAT 500L Pop 4dr Wagon (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,256$6,522$7,839
Clean$5,021$6,236$7,472
Average$4,550$5,665$6,738
Rough$4,078$5,093$6,004
Estimated values
2015 FIAT 500L Easy 4dr Wagon (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,794$7,509$9,273
Clean$5,535$7,180$8,839
Average$5,015$6,522$7,971
Rough$4,496$5,863$7,102
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2015 FIAT 500L on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 FIAT 500L with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,021 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,236 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a FIAT 500L is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 FIAT 500L with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,021 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,236 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2015 FIAT 500L, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2015 FIAT 500L with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,021 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,236 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2015 FIAT 500L. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2015 FIAT 500L and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2015 FIAT 500L ranges from $4,078 to $7,839, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2015 FIAT 500L is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.