Estimated values
1990 Chrysler Le Baron GT Turbo 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$638
|$1,453
|$1,896
|Clean
|$559
|$1,275
|$1,664
|Average
|$400
|$920
|$1,201
|Rough
|$242
|$566
|$737
