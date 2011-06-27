Estimated values
2014 Dodge Durango SXT 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,783
|$14,546
|$17,012
|Clean
|$11,288
|$13,940
|$16,303
|Average
|$10,298
|$12,729
|$14,886
|Rough
|$9,308
|$11,517
|$13,470
Estimated values
2014 Dodge Durango Citadel 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,832
|$18,932
|$21,699
|Clean
|$15,167
|$18,143
|$20,795
|Average
|$13,837
|$16,567
|$18,988
|Rough
|$12,506
|$14,990
|$17,181
Estimated values
2014 Dodge Durango Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,635
|$18,696
|$21,429
|Clean
|$14,978
|$17,918
|$20,537
|Average
|$13,665
|$16,361
|$18,752
|Rough
|$12,351
|$14,803
|$16,967
Estimated values
2014 Dodge Durango R/T 4dr SUV AWD (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,905
|$20,214
|$23,169
|Clean
|$16,195
|$19,372
|$22,204
|Average
|$14,775
|$17,689
|$20,275
|Rough
|$13,354
|$16,005
|$18,345
Estimated values
2014 Dodge Durango Limited 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,827
|$17,729
|$20,321
|Clean
|$14,204
|$16,991
|$19,475
|Average
|$12,958
|$15,514
|$17,783
|Rough
|$11,713
|$14,038
|$16,090
Estimated values
2014 Dodge Durango R/T 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,529
|$19,764
|$22,654
|Clean
|$15,834
|$18,941
|$21,711
|Average
|$14,446
|$17,295
|$19,824
|Rough
|$13,057
|$15,649
|$17,937
Estimated values
2014 Dodge Durango SXT 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,859
|$15,615
|$18,074
|Clean
|$12,319
|$14,964
|$17,321
|Average
|$11,238
|$13,664
|$15,816
|Rough
|$10,158
|$12,363
|$14,310
Estimated values
2014 Dodge Durango Citadel 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,835
|$20,130
|$23,073
|Clean
|$16,128
|$19,292
|$22,112
|Average
|$14,714
|$17,615
|$20,191
|Rough
|$13,299
|$15,939
|$18,269