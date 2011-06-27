  1. Home
2016 Lexus RC 200t Review

Pros & Cons

  • The 2016 Lexus RC 200t is a luxury coupe that delivers improved fuel economy with its new-for-2016 entry-level four-cylinder option. The 2016 Lexus RC gives up a bit of athleticism to its competition, but has a beautifully trimmed cabin and a civilized demeanor.
  • The 2016 Lexus RC 200t is a luxury coupe that delivers improved fuel economy with its new-for-2016 entry-level four-cylinder option. The 2016 Lexus RC gives up a bit of athleticism to its competition, but has a beautifully trimmed cabin and a civilized demeanor.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2016 Lexus RC 200t is a luxury coupe that delivers improved fuel economy with its new-for-2016 entry-level four-cylinder option. The 2016 Lexus RC gives up a bit of athleticism to its competition, but has a beautifully trimmed cabin and a civilized demeanor.

Vehicle overview

The 2016 Lexus RC luxury coupe fleshes out its presence this year with two more engines available than when the model debuted in 2015. Adventurously styled inside and out, the RC is based on the Lexus IS sedan and benefits from the same revisions to that model. For 2016, the RC 200t is the most affordable RC of them all, with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine generating 241 horsepower and an EPA-rated 26 mpg combined.

The four-cylinder engine is offered with rear-wheel drive only, so buyers in need of all-wheel drive will have to turn their attention to the RC 300. It's offered only with all-wheel drive and comes with a 255-horsepower version of the 3.5-liter V6 that comes in the RC 350.

Carried over in all versions is the lovely cabin, which owes nothing to its German rivals in terms of style. As is common with Lexus vehicles, it's replete with high-quality materials and includes terrifically comfortable yet well-bolstered front seats. The car's stiff structure helps give it a ride quality that glides over bumps.

The same beefy structure is also heavy, so the RC is slower than its competition and no quicker than its IS sedan stablemate. In our testing we've found that the RC 350 F Sport's variable-ratio steering is less convincing than the standard steering calibration. Also, the cabin's unusual touchpad-based infotainment controller in navigation-equipped models is overly distracting to use.

Nevertheless, the 2016 Lexus RC 350 deserves your attention as a stylish, well-equipped luxury coupe. It earned a respectable Edmunds "B" rating, though we'd still give the nod to the 2016 Audi A5 and S5 and the 2016 BMW 4 Series in this segment. Elsewhere, the 2016 Cadillac ATS Coupe is an appealing domestic option. It's a competitive segment to be sure, and the additions to the RC lineup will only enhance its appeal, especially at the lower price points.

2016 Lexus RC 200t models

The 2016 Lexus RC is an entry-level luxury sport coupe variously offered with rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive among three models: RC 200t, RC 300 and RC 350. Equipment is largely the same from model to model, with a few exceptions noted below.

Standard equipment includes 18-inch wheels with all-season tires, selectable drive modes, LED headlights and taillights, heated side mirrors, keyless entry and ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a rearview camera, a 10-way power driver seat, an eight-way power passenger seat, heated seats (AWD only), leatherette premium vinyl upholstery, real wood and aluminum trim and a 60/40-folding rear seat with armrest.

Standard electronics features include Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, a 7-inch color display, voice controls (including Siri Eyes Free for iPhone users) and a 10-speaker sound system with satellite radio, HD radio, an auxiliary audio jack and iPod/USB connections. Also standard is Lexus Enform Service Connect, which provides access to vehicle status and maintenance alerts via a smartphone app.

A number of options packages are offered, although availability can vary depending on the region in which you live. The Premium package includes heated and ventilated front seats, auto-dimming side mirrors and blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert. The Luxury package includes those items plus automatic wipers, perforated leather upholstery, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel (with a heated rim on AWD models) and driver memory settings. The All-Weather package offers headlight washers, windshield wiper de-icer and a supplementary electric cabin heater.

The Navigation package adds a console-mounted touchpad controller, a navigation system, upgraded voice controls and smartphone app integration (including Destination Search, Yelp, Pandora and iHeartRadio). The Navigation/Mark Levinson package adds a 17-speaker surround-sound audio system.

The F Sport package pads on appearance items like a mesh grille and a unique front fascia along with substantive bits like 19-inch wheels with summer (RWD) or all-season (AWD) tires, adaptive sport-tuned suspension dampers, upgraded front brake pads (RWD only) and sport front seats. F Sport models also get perforated leather upholstery and trim, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel (with a heated rim on AWD models), driver memory settings and a special instrument cluster.

F Sport variants add some body trimmings and suspension enhancements, along with available summer tires.

Stand-alone options include a power sunroof, LED foglights, variable-ratio steering with a four-wheel steering system (RWD F Sport only), a limited-slip differential with sport-tuned dampers (RC 200t and RC 350 RWD F Sport only), adaptive cruise control (bundled with a collision mitigation system) and front and rear parking sensors.

2016 Highlights

The 2016 RC lineup ushers in two new models. The RC 200t features a turbocharged four-cylinder engine, while the all-wheel-drive RC 300 employs a 3.5-liter V6 and slots under the RC 350. Feature availability has been enhanced, with F Sport versions now offering a limited-slip differential and performance dampers standard on the RC 200t and optional on the RC 350 F Sport. A new infotainment feature, Lexus Enform Service Connect, has also been added across the lineup.

Performance & mpg

The 2016 Lexus RC 200t features rear-wheel drive and a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine rated at 241 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. The transmission is an eight-speed automatic. According to the EPA, the RC 200t should return 26 mpg combined (22 city/32 highway).

The RC 300 is motivated by a 3.5-liter V6 that makes 255 hp and 236 lb-ft. It comes only with all-wheel drive and a six-speed automatic transmission. The EPA projects 21 mpg combined (19 city/26 highway).

Offered with either rear- or all-wheel drive, the RC 350 also has a 3.5-liter V6, but it generates a healthier 306 hp and 277 lb-ft of torque. An eight-speed automatic transmission is standard for rear-wheel-drive models, and a six-speed automatic is used for all-wheel-drive cars. EPA fuel economy estimates are 22 mpg combined (19 city/28 highway) with RWD and 21 mpg combined (19 city/26 highway) — same as the RC 300 — with AWD.

In Edmunds testing of a rear-drive RC 350 F Sport, we managed a respectable 24 mpg on our 115-mile mixed-driving evaluation loop and clocked it to 60 mph in 5.9 seconds. This is only a few tenths quicker than a four-cylinder Audi A5 and a full second slower than the six-cylinder BMW 435i or Audi S5. Even the four-cylinder 428i did the deed in 5.4 seconds.

Safety

The 2016 Lexus RC's standard safety equipment includes antilock disc brakes with brake assist, traction and stability control, front-seat side airbags, front knee airbags and side curtain airbags. Also standard is a one-year subscription to Lexus Enform Safety Connect, an onboard emergency telematics system that incorporates collision notification, a stolen-vehicle locator and roadside assistance.

The optional Premium package includes blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert. The adaptive cruise control option is bundled with a forward collision mitigation system that can initiate braking automatically if a frontal impact is deemed imminent.

When the RC lineup debuted last year it earned the top rating of "Good" from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety in its small-overlap and moderate-overlap frontal-impact tests; it also scored the top rating of "Good" in side-impact, rollover performance and whiplash protection from its front seats.

At the Edmunds test track, we measured a 120-foot simulated panic stop from 60 mph in an RC 350 F Sport. This distance is disappointing and longer than average for a sporty coupe, especially one equipped with grippy summer tires.

Driving

The 2016 RC offers a range of power levels to suit the pocketbooks and sensibilities of more buyers than ever. We've been impressed with the RC 200t's turbocharged four-cylinder's refined zest. The all-wheel-drive RC 300 is a bit behind the times with its six-speed automatic and relatively modest 255-hp V6, but in the real world, it's not a slouch.

As for the RC 350, its 306-hp V6 has been with us for a decade now, but we still find it strong and satisfying, though it does lack the eager thump in the back that you get with torque-rich turbocharged alternatives. The RWD version's slick eight-speed automatic transmission (also standard on the RC 200t) is notably smoother and more responsive than the AWD model's aging six-speed. Use the throttle with gusto and the soundtrack perks up prominently, adding to the enjoyment. Yet at a steady cruise, the RC remains remarkably quiet, with little in the way of road or wind noise to mess with your Zen.

The suspension is sprung tautly enough to remind you that you went for a sport-oriented coupe, but it's by no means stiff-legged or crashy over broken pavement. The F Sport's adaptive suspension dampers actually enhance comfort, giving the RC one of the smoothest rides of any entry-level luxury sport coupe. On the other hand, we've found that the F Sport's rear-wheel-steering functionality, especially when paired with the optional variable-ratio steering system, results in darty, unpredictable handling behavior in spirited driving. We recommend forgoing this steering package if you want to get full enjoyment from the RC, as it provides rewardingly sharp steering by default.

Interior

The 2016 Lexus RC's dramatically styled four-seat cabin is trimmed in consistently high-quality materials. Dense padding covers the upper dashboard, armrests and even the sides of the center console (where knees tend to rub). Most drivers should find the front seats impressively supportive yet supple, but those with larger frames might feel slightly snug, particularly in the F Sport's thickly bolstered chairs. Like those of many coupes, the rear seats are very short on legroom and best left for kids or cargo. Headroom back there isn't much better.

The cabin in the RC is contemporary and well-trimmed, though the touch-sensitive multimedia controller you get when you opt for the navigation system could be better.

Though the multi-tiered cockpit is unusual, it is attractive and contemporary overall, with a terraced layout and subtly upscale touches. The audio and climate controls are steeply angled, reinforcing the RC's sporty vibe, and the buttons and knobs are generally easy to use.

The navigation system's touchpad controller is the one notable foible in the cabin. Inspired by a computer trackpad, this controller is the primary method for making audio and navigation selections, and it's far from ideal. Although the 7-inch display is sharp, cursor control with the touchpad is jerky, particularly when you're on the move, not to mention the fact that all the icons are the same color. Thankfully, there are a few redundant console-mounted hard buttons, but a conspicuous absence of one for a shortcut to the map screen.

As far as carrying stuff, the RC's trunk provides 10.4 cubic feet of capacity, an average figure. It's expandable via the 60/40-split folding rear seatbacks.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2016 Lexus RC 200t.

5(60%)
4(40%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
5 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 5 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Love My Lex
Jason,05/10/2016
2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
Spent a great deal of time reviewing many cars. Z370, Audi, Porsche Cayman and even a used 911. In the end, the styling and reliability and drivability of the RC won out. I love the looks and the fact that for around 45K or so I can have a brand new Coupe that looks this good with this many features. Got the F Sport Version on a 200t. I drove the 350, but I found the acceleration with the Turbo to be more responsive and nimble. I don't drive hard and am not going to the track, so this engine gives me more than enough. I don't understand some of the negative reviews. I'm only two weeks in and don't write many reviews, but I couldn't find a good consumer review on this car, so I figured I would write one. I would buy this car again if it were totaled. That's how I know I love it....
What about that gas mileage?
Marty M,06/03/2016
2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
Beautiful car that can barely be faulted. However, first tank of gas on 200t yielded 14.4 mpg. Worse than any 6 cylinder of 8 cylinder I've ever driven. Amendment to my review. I must admit that on that first tank of gas, it was in sport mode the entire time. Second tank, I had it on "Regular" drive which means the turbo charger only pops in when necessary. MPG now 25.6. Third tank now 35 mpg. Now that's I'm more familiar with the car, I have learned how to drive it for the best mileage...always knowing that when I feel like it I can jam that turbo charger in for high performance.
Sporty 2016 RC200t
tom lee,09/04/2016
2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
Great car. Fun to drive, great looks, comfortable, gas mileage good. Improvements I would like to see are as follows: 1. Rain sensing wipers; 2. Auto trunk closing and 3. warning beep on lane change
check it!!!
chris moreno,05/11/2016
2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
Definitely happy I went through Edmunds. Knew what I wanted and absolutely LOVE my Lexus RC 200. Great for small stature people.
See all 5 reviews of the 2016 Lexus RC 200t
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 32 hwy
Seats 4
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
241 hp @ 5800 rpm
See all Used 2016 Lexus RC 200t features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2016 Lexus RC 200t

Used 2016 Lexus RC 200t Overview

The Used 2016 Lexus RC 200t is offered in the following submodels: RC 200t Coupe. Available styles include 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2016 Lexus RC 200t?

Price comparisons for Used 2016 Lexus RC 200t trim styles:

  • The Used 2016 Lexus RC 200t Base is priced between $26,500 and$26,500 with odometer readings between 39739 and39739 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2016 Lexus RC 200ts are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2016 Lexus RC 200t for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2016 RC 200ts listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $26,500 and mileage as low as 39739 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2016 Lexus RC 200t.

Can't find a used 2016 Lexus RC 200ts you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Lexus RC 200t for sale - 3 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $15,737.

Find a used Lexus for sale - 2 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $23,320.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lexus RC 200t for sale - 6 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $21,476.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lexus for sale - 3 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $24,219.

Should I lease or buy a 2016 Lexus RC 200t?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Lexus lease specials
Check out Lexus RC 200t lease specials

