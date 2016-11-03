  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus RC 200t

Used 2017 Lexus RC 200t

2017 Lexus RC 200t
See all for sale
List Price Range
$29,966 - $33,486
Edmunds Rating
3.5 / 5

Pros & Cons

  • Interior craftsmanship is excellent
  • The smooth ride will provide hours of comfortable touring
  • Fuel-efficient four-cylinder engine
  • Precise steering in standard form
  • Overall performance comes up short against rivals
  • Infotainment interface is difficult to operate
  • Tiny backseats are small even for children
Lexus RC 200t years
2017
2016
Lexus RC 200t for Sale
2017
2016

Which RC 200t does Edmunds recommend?

There aren't any traditional trim levels associated with the RC 200t, but we suggest adding the optional F Sport package. Besides sporty cosmetic touches inside and out, it also adds an adaptive suspension, which helps improve the car's overall ride comfort and handling capabilities. By contrast, we recommend skipping the Dynamic Handling and Rear Steering option; it makes the RC less enjoyable to drive in our opinion.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

3.5 / 5

Held back by middling performance and frustrating user interfaces, the 2017 Lexus RC 200t falls well short of the benchmark set by many of its rivals. Yes, it's comfortable, stylish and fuel-efficient, but you'd be better served by other luxury sport coupes.

Also, controlling the navigation and entertainment features through the Remote Touchpad is an exercise in frustration. Further hurting the RC's chances of becoming a top pick is the lack of storage and cargo space. If all you're after is a stylish and comfortable luxury coupe, the RC 200t may satisfy. But overall we think other luxury sport coupes will deliver a better all-around experience.

Lexus RC 200t models

The 2017 Lexus RC 200t is a luxury sport coupe that represents the base model for the RC lineup that continues with the RC 300 and RC 350 models. Standard features are mostly identical among these variants, with the engine the most significant difference. The RC 200t is powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder (241 horsepower, 258 pound-feet of torque) paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission that sends power to the rear wheels.

Standard feature highlights include 18-inch wheels, LED headlights, heated mirrors, keyless entry and ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, a rearview camera, power front seats, premium vinyl upholstery and a 60/40-split folding rear seat, Bluetooth connectivity, a 7-inch center display, voice controls and a 10-speaker sound system with satellite radio. Also standard is Lexus Enform Service Connect, which provides access to vehicle status and maintenance alerts via a smartphone app.

A number of options packages are offered, although availability can vary depending on where you live. The Premium package adds heated and ventilated front seats, auto-dimming side mirrors and blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert. The Luxury package includes those items plus automatic wipers, perforated leather upholstery, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and driver-seat memory settings. The All-Weather package offers headlight washers, windshield wiper de-icer, water-repellent front door windows and a supplementary electric cabin heater.

The Navigation package adds a console-mounted touchpad controller, a navigation system, upgraded voice controls and smartphone app integration (including Destination Search, Yelp, Pandora and iHeartRadio). The Navigation/Mark Levinson package adds a 17-speaker surround-sound audio system.

The F Sport package pads on appearance items such as a mesh grille and a unique front fascia along with substantive bits including 19-inch wheels with summer tires, adaptive sport-tuned suspension dampers, upgraded front brake pads and sport front seats. F Sport models also get perforated leather upholstery and trim, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, driver-seat memory settings and a special instrument cluster.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions, although trim levels share many aspects. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2015 Lexus RC 350 Coupe with the F Sport package (3.5L V6 | 8-speed automatic | RWD). Note that although we have not yet evaluated the Lexus RC 200t that uses a smaller and less powerful engine than the RC 350, our findings here are broadly applicable to the RC 200t. Since this test was conducted, the RC has received only minor revisions.

Scorecard

Overall3.5 / 5
Comfort4.5
Interior2.5
Utility3.0
Technology2.0

Driving

Unfortunately, the RC 200t is more show than go. Acceleration is underwhelming for a luxury sport coupe, and it's not a particularly rewarding car to drive fast around turns.

Acceleration

The RC 350 version we tested accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 5.9 seconds, which is about average for the class. But the 200t is slower. Lexus says the 200t will require 7.3 seconds, which is between 1 and 2 seconds slower than rivals.

Braking

The brake pedal provides excellent response without feeling grabby or abrupt in normal use. But in our simulated-panic stop, a RC 350 F Sport with summer tires stopped from 60 mph in 120 feet. That's disappointing, and we don't expect a RC 200t will perform much better.

Steering

2.5
The RC 350 F Sport we evaluated came with active four-wheel steering with optional variable-ratio electric-assisted power steering. It all sounds nifty, but in actual use, the car feels nervous in corners and difficult to predict or get used to.

Handling

In theory, the optional chassis enhancements should provide superior handling, but the RC posted only mediocre handling evaluation numbers at our test track and confounded us (and the electronic stability-control system) on our twisty evaluation route.

Drivability

Despite its steering and handling idiosyncrasies, the RC is a very easy car to drive so long as you don't lean too hard on it. For highway or commute driving, it's quick and smooth.

Comfort

4.5
Even kids will find rear legroom lacking, but otherwise the RC 200t F Sport should provide an exceptionally comfortable ride, above-average front seats and one of the quietest cabins available.

Seat comfort

3.0
The F Sport's heated and ventilated soft-leather front sport seats are well contoured for body-hugging grip and road-trip comfort, but they could be a bit snug. The two rear buckets, also leather, have a good shape, but there's little headroom and zero legroom.

Ride comfort

4.5
With its adaptive variable suspension, the 200t F Sport offers an exceedingly sophisticated ride that envelops road imperfections with ease and poise. Dial it up, and it grows firmer without becoming harsh, making it better than most.

Noise & vibration

5.0
Whether idling at a stoplight, accelerating up to highway speeds or cruising at 70 mph, the RC is one of the quietest cars in its class. Wind, road and engine noises are all isolated almost out of existence.

Interior

2.5
The interior of the RC 200t is well-built but has some issues. User interfaces are frustrating at best, and the space is good up front but ultra-tight in back. There are few places to put things such as cellphones, the trunk is small, and many visibility aids cost extra.

Ease of use

2.0
It's remarkable how Lexus got the layout and electronics interface so wrong. From the terraced center stack and semi-responsive touch-sensitive temperature sliders to the finicky touchpad controller, it's an ergonomic disaster.

Getting in/getting out

3.0
Coupes are notoriously difficult because of their long doors, and so is this one. The front seats auto-slide to afford rear-seat access, but they are infuriatingly slow and threaten rear passengers' shins and feet upon return.

Roominess

3.0
The RC 200t provides slightly above-average room for the front passengers but by far the least room in the rear when compared to its Audi, BMW and Mercedes coupe peers. Think of it as a 2+2 coupe with the comfort priority placed on the first 2 in that equation.

Visibility

3.0
Overall visibility is challenging, particularly with its big rear blind spots. Blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, front and rear parking sensors, and adaptive cruise with frontal pre-collision system are all optional, but we think some of these should be standard.

Quality

4.5
As with any Lexus, the RC 200t's build quality (door closure, leather, paint, and cabin isolation) is outstanding. Not a squeak or rattle, ever. Even the few plastic bits have the look and feel of high quality.

Utility

3.0
Given the lack of storage for your personal items and the small trunk, the Lexus RC 200t trails the competition when it comes to utility.

Small-item storage

3.0
It lacks cubbies and nooks and has shallow bucket cupholders, a small center bin, narrow and hard-to-access door pockets and only an adequate glovebox.

Cargo space

3.0
With a trunk volume of only 10.4 cubic feet, the RC 200t isn't the most cargo-friendly coupe in the class. Fortunately, the standard 60/40-split fold-down rear seats expand space.

Technology

2.0
Lexus' Remote Touchpad infotainment interface is simply one of the worst controllers we've experienced. It works much like a laptop trackpad, but it's very difficult to use while in motion. On the bright side, the display is crisp and offers a lot of features.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2017 Lexus RC 200t.

Trending topics in reviews

    Features & Specs

    2dr Coupe features & specs
    2dr Coupe
    2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
    MPG 22 city / 32 hwy
    Seats 4
    8-speed shiftable automatic
    Gas
    241 hp @ 5800 rpm
    See all Used 2017 Lexus RC 200t features & specs

    Safety

    Our experts like the RC 200t models:

    Pre-Collision System
    Warns you if a collision is imminent and will apply the brakes if you don't act in time.
    Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Traffic Alerts
    Lets you know if there's a vehicle in your blind spot or approaching while you're backing out of a parking space.
    Lexus Enform Safety Connect
    Helps when you need it most with automatic crash notification and roadside assistance.
    IIHS Rating

    The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

    Side Impact Test
    Good
    Roof Strength Test
    Good
    Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
    IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
    Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

    FAQ

    Is the Lexus RC 200t a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2017 RC 200t both on the road and at the track, giving it a 3.5 out of 10. You probably care about Lexus RC 200t fuel economy, so it's important to know that the RC 200t gets an EPA-estimated 26 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the RC 200t has 10.4 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Lexus RC 200t. Learn more

    Is the Lexus RC 200t reliable?

    To determine whether the Lexus RC 200t is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the RC 200t. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the RC 200t's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2017 Lexus RC 200t a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2017 Lexus RC 200t is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2017 RC 200t and gave it a 3.5 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2017 RC 200t is a good car for you. Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2017 Lexus RC 200t?

    The least-expensive 2017 Lexus RC 200t is the 2017 Lexus RC 200t 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $40,155.

    Other versions include:

    • 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $40,155
    Learn more

    What are the different models of Lexus RC 200t?

    If you're interested in the Lexus RC 200t, the next question is, which RC 200t model is right for you? RC 200t variants include 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). For a full list of RC 200t models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2017 Lexus RC 200t

    The stylish 2017 Lexus RC 200t is a luxury coupe designed more to provide cruising comfort than blistering performance. The entry-level RC model, the 200t features a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with 241 horsepower. It's also the most fuel-efficient RC coupe, returning 26 mpg combined (22 city/32 highway). Like a true sport coupe, the 200t is only available with rear-wheel drive.

    The focus of the RC 200t is definitely style and comfort. While it's technically the base model for the Lexus RC family, the most significant difference is the engine. Standard options and most options carry over from the pricier versions. LED headlights, keyless entry and ignition, dual-zone climate control, Bluetooth, and an infotainment system featuring a 7-inch display and 10-speaker stereo system all come standard.

    Optional upgrades include heated and ventilated seats, with perforated leather upholstery, adaptive cruise control, auto-dimming mirrors and automatic wipers. The infotainment system can be upgraded to include a console-mounted touchpad controller, app integration and a 17-speaker Mark Levinson audio system. Buyers living in colder climes will appreciate the optional heated side mirrors, headlight washer, windshield wiper de-icer and supplementary electric cabin heater. While this Lexus might not win drag races, the RC 200t will definitely get you where you're going in style.

    For a little more performance edge, Lexus offers the F Sport package. Though this won't add more power to the car, it does include some more aggressive body trim, bigger wheels, upgraded brakes and adaptive suspension dampers, as well as a number of other interior upgrades such as perforated leather seats. None of these items will turn the RC 200t into a hot rod, but on top of the moderate boost to the car's handling capabilities, the adaptive dampers also improve ride comfort and quality.

    Safety is always a strong point for Lexus, and the RC 200t is no exception. On top of expected safety features for this class of car, the RC 200t comes standard with Lexus Enform Safety Connect. This system includes collision notification — in case the driver is unable to call for help — and a stolen vehicle locator and roadside assistance. Rear cross-traffic alert and forward collision mitigation are optional extras. The Lexus RC 200t has also received a top rating in Insurance Institute for Highway Safety crash tests.

    If you love the styling of Lexus RC coupes, and the quality and comfort Lexus offers, but you prefer efficiency to all-out speed, the RC 200t is worth a look. Let Edmunds help you find the 2017 Lexus RC 200t that's perfect for you.

    Used 2017 Lexus RC 200t Overview

    The Used 2017 Lexus RC 200t is offered in the following submodels: RC 200t Coupe. Available styles include 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A).

    What do people think of the 2017 Lexus RC 200t?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2017 Lexus RC 200t and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2017 RC 200t.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2017 Lexus RC 200t and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2017 RC 200t featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 2017 Lexus RC 200t?

    Which 2017 Lexus RC 200ts are available in my area?

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Lexus RC 200t for sale near. There are currently 2 new 2017 RC 200ts listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $29,966 and mileage as low as 22488 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2017 Lexus RC 200t.

    Can't find a new 2017 Lexus RC 200ts you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new Lexus RC 200t for sale - 1 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $24,873.

    Find a new Lexus for sale - 4 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $18,226.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 2017 Lexus RC 200t?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

    Check out Lexus lease specials

    Related Used 2017 Lexus RC 200t info

    Shop used vehicles in your area

    Popular new car reviews and ratings

    Vehicle rankings by type

    Other models to consider