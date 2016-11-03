Used 2017 Lexus RC 200t
Pros & Cons
- Interior craftsmanship is excellent
- The smooth ride will provide hours of comfortable touring
- Fuel-efficient four-cylinder engine
- Precise steering in standard form
- Overall performance comes up short against rivals
- Infotainment interface is difficult to operate
- Tiny backseats are small even for children
Which RC 200t does Edmunds recommend?
There aren't any traditional trim levels associated with the RC 200t, but we suggest adding the optional F Sport package. Besides sporty cosmetic touches inside and out, it also adds an adaptive suspension, which helps improve the car's overall ride comfort and handling capabilities. By contrast, we recommend skipping the Dynamic Handling and Rear Steering option; it makes the RC less enjoyable to drive in our opinion.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating3.5 / 5
Held back by middling performance and frustrating user interfaces, the 2017 Lexus RC 200t falls well short of the benchmark set by many of its rivals. Yes, it's comfortable, stylish and fuel-efficient, but you'd be better served by other luxury sport coupes.
Also, controlling the navigation and entertainment features through the Remote Touchpad is an exercise in frustration. Further hurting the RC's chances of becoming a top pick is the lack of storage and cargo space. If all you're after is a stylish and comfortable luxury coupe, the RC 200t may satisfy. But overall we think other luxury sport coupes will deliver a better all-around experience.
Lexus RC 200t models
The 2017 Lexus RC 200t is a luxury sport coupe that represents the base model for the RC lineup that continues with the RC 300 and RC 350 models. Standard features are mostly identical among these variants, with the engine the most significant difference. The RC 200t is powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder (241 horsepower, 258 pound-feet of torque) paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission that sends power to the rear wheels.
Standard feature highlights include 18-inch wheels, LED headlights, heated mirrors, keyless entry and ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, a rearview camera, power front seats, premium vinyl upholstery and a 60/40-split folding rear seat, Bluetooth connectivity, a 7-inch center display, voice controls and a 10-speaker sound system with satellite radio. Also standard is Lexus Enform Service Connect, which provides access to vehicle status and maintenance alerts via a smartphone app.
A number of options packages are offered, although availability can vary depending on where you live. The Premium package adds heated and ventilated front seats, auto-dimming side mirrors and blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert. The Luxury package includes those items plus automatic wipers, perforated leather upholstery, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and driver-seat memory settings. The All-Weather package offers headlight washers, windshield wiper de-icer, water-repellent front door windows and a supplementary electric cabin heater.
The Navigation package adds a console-mounted touchpad controller, a navigation system, upgraded voice controls and smartphone app integration (including Destination Search, Yelp, Pandora and iHeartRadio). The Navigation/Mark Levinson package adds a 17-speaker surround-sound audio system.
The F Sport package pads on appearance items such as a mesh grille and a unique front fascia along with substantive bits including 19-inch wheels with summer tires, adaptive sport-tuned suspension dampers, upgraded front brake pads and sport front seats. F Sport models also get perforated leather upholstery and trim, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, driver-seat memory settings and a special instrument cluster.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions, although trim levels share many aspects. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2015 Lexus RC 350 Coupe with the F Sport package (3.5L V6 | 8-speed automatic | RWD). Note that although we have not yet evaluated the Lexus RC 200t that uses a smaller and less powerful engine than the RC 350, our findings here are broadly applicable to the RC 200t. Since this test was conducted, the RC has received only minor revisions.
Scorecard
|Overall
|3.5 / 5
|Comfort
|4.5
|Interior
|2.5
|Utility
|3.0
|Technology
|2.0
Driving
Acceleration
Braking
Steering2.5
Handling
Drivability
Comfort4.5
Seat comfort3.0
Ride comfort4.5
Noise & vibration5.0
Interior2.5
Ease of use2.0
Getting in/getting out3.0
Roominess3.0
Visibility3.0
Quality4.5
Utility3.0
Small-item storage3.0
Cargo space3.0
Technology2.0
Features & Specs
|2dr Coupe
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MPG
|22 city / 32 hwy
|Seats 4
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|241 hp @ 5800 rpm
Safety
Our experts like the RC 200t models:
- Pre-Collision System
- Warns you if a collision is imminent and will apply the brakes if you don't act in time.
- Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Traffic Alerts
- Lets you know if there's a vehicle in your blind spot or approaching while you're backing out of a parking space.
- Lexus Enform Safety Connect
- Helps when you need it most with automatic crash notification and roadside assistance.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
More about the 2017 Lexus RC 200t
The stylish 2017 Lexus RC 200t is a luxury coupe designed more to provide cruising comfort than blistering performance. The entry-level RC model, the 200t features a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with 241 horsepower. It's also the most fuel-efficient RC coupe, returning 26 mpg combined (22 city/32 highway). Like a true sport coupe, the 200t is only available with rear-wheel drive.
The focus of the RC 200t is definitely style and comfort. While it's technically the base model for the Lexus RC family, the most significant difference is the engine. Standard options and most options carry over from the pricier versions. LED headlights, keyless entry and ignition, dual-zone climate control, Bluetooth, and an infotainment system featuring a 7-inch display and 10-speaker stereo system all come standard.
Optional upgrades include heated and ventilated seats, with perforated leather upholstery, adaptive cruise control, auto-dimming mirrors and automatic wipers. The infotainment system can be upgraded to include a console-mounted touchpad controller, app integration and a 17-speaker Mark Levinson audio system. Buyers living in colder climes will appreciate the optional heated side mirrors, headlight washer, windshield wiper de-icer and supplementary electric cabin heater. While this Lexus might not win drag races, the RC 200t will definitely get you where you're going in style.
For a little more performance edge, Lexus offers the F Sport package. Though this won't add more power to the car, it does include some more aggressive body trim, bigger wheels, upgraded brakes and adaptive suspension dampers, as well as a number of other interior upgrades such as perforated leather seats. None of these items will turn the RC 200t into a hot rod, but on top of the moderate boost to the car's handling capabilities, the adaptive dampers also improve ride comfort and quality.
Safety is always a strong point for Lexus, and the RC 200t is no exception. On top of expected safety features for this class of car, the RC 200t comes standard with Lexus Enform Safety Connect. This system includes collision notification — in case the driver is unable to call for help — and a stolen vehicle locator and roadside assistance. Rear cross-traffic alert and forward collision mitigation are optional extras. The Lexus RC 200t has also received a top rating in Insurance Institute for Highway Safety crash tests.
If you love the styling of Lexus RC coupes, and the quality and comfort Lexus offers, but you prefer efficiency to all-out speed, the RC 200t is worth a look. Let Edmunds help you find the 2017 Lexus RC 200t that's perfect for you.
Used 2017 Lexus RC 200t Overview
The Used 2017 Lexus RC 200t is offered in the following submodels: RC 200t Coupe. Available styles include 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A).
