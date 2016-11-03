More about the 2017 Lexus RC 200t

The stylish 2017 Lexus RC 200t is a luxury coupe designed more to provide cruising comfort than blistering performance. The entry-level RC model, the 200t features a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with 241 horsepower. It's also the most fuel-efficient RC coupe, returning 26 mpg combined (22 city/32 highway). Like a true sport coupe, the 200t is only available with rear-wheel drive. The focus of the RC 200t is definitely style and comfort. While it's technically the base model for the Lexus RC family, the most significant difference is the engine. Standard options and most options carry over from the pricier versions. LED headlights, keyless entry and ignition, dual-zone climate control, Bluetooth, and an infotainment system featuring a 7-inch display and 10-speaker stereo system all come standard. Optional upgrades include heated and ventilated seats, with perforated leather upholstery, adaptive cruise control, auto-dimming mirrors and automatic wipers. The infotainment system can be upgraded to include a console-mounted touchpad controller, app integration and a 17-speaker Mark Levinson audio system. Buyers living in colder climes will appreciate the optional heated side mirrors, headlight washer, windshield wiper de-icer and supplementary electric cabin heater. While this Lexus might not win drag races, the RC 200t will definitely get you where you're going in style. For a little more performance edge, Lexus offers the F Sport package. Though this won't add more power to the car, it does include some more aggressive body trim, bigger wheels, upgraded brakes and adaptive suspension dampers, as well as a number of other interior upgrades such as perforated leather seats. None of these items will turn the RC 200t into a hot rod, but on top of the moderate boost to the car's handling capabilities, the adaptive dampers also improve ride comfort and quality. Safety is always a strong point for Lexus, and the RC 200t is no exception. On top of expected safety features for this class of car, the RC 200t comes standard with Lexus Enform Safety Connect. This system includes collision notification — in case the driver is unable to call for help — and a stolen vehicle locator and roadside assistance. Rear cross-traffic alert and forward collision mitigation are optional extras. The Lexus RC 200t has also received a top rating in Insurance Institute for Highway Safety crash tests. If you love the styling of Lexus RC coupes, and the quality and comfort Lexus offers, but you prefer efficiency to all-out speed, the RC 200t is worth a look. Let Edmunds help you find the 2017 Lexus RC 200t that's perfect for you.

Used 2017 Lexus RC 200t Overview

The Used 2017 Lexus RC 200t is offered in the following submodels: RC 200t Coupe. Available styles include 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A).

What do people think of the 2017 Lexus RC 200t ?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2017 Lexus RC 200t and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2017 RC 200t.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2017 Lexus RC 200t and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2017 RC 200t featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2017 Lexus RC 200t ?

Which 2017 Lexus RC 200ts are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Lexus RC 200t for sale near. There are currently 2 new 2017 RC 200ts listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $29,966 and mileage as low as 22488 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2017 Lexus RC 200t.

Can't find a new 2017 Lexus RC 200ts you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Lexus RC 200t for sale - 1 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $24,873 .

Find a new Lexus for sale - 4 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $18,226 .

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2017 Lexus RC 200t?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Lexus lease specials

