Used 2016 Lexus RC 200t for Sale Near Me

- 27,749 milesGreat Deal
$26,998$2,262 Below Market
CarMax West Sahara - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Las Vegas / Nevada
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in NV, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus RC 200t with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHHA5BC8G5001655
Stock: 17972764
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 39,739 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$26,500$2,336 Below Market
Autos Direct of Fredericksburg - Fredericksburg / Virginia
2016 LEXUS RC 200T F SPORTS PACKAGE, JUST SERVICED . LOADED UP WITH, A/C FrontAlloy WheelsCD PlayerAnti-Lock BrakesDriver Air BagHeated Front SeatsLeather InteriorLeather SeatsPower MirrorsPower SeatsPower SteeringPower WindowsPremium Sound SystemSide Air BagSunroof/MoonroofTilt WheelTraction ControlMP3 PlayerRear Parking AidChrome WheelsBackup CameraKeyless EntryBluetooth CapablePassenger Air BagRear Air BagsPower Door LocksNavigationCruise ControlAM/FM StereoMemory SeatHeat/ACDVD NAV SysAuxiliary Audio InputMulti-Zone A/CSteering Wheel Audio ControlsRain Sensing WipersBrake AssistCALL 540-300-4540 ** HOME OF THE GUARANTEED FINANCING APPROVAL** CARFAX CERTIFIED, WARRANTED and VA inspected Vehicles, Got any credit issues? We got banks looking to finance YOU. CALL NOW @ 540-300-4540 We have the vehicle that fits your needs and will help you establish your credit at the same time...come and check us out and you will see why Autos Direct FINANCING CENTER is rated V.A. # 1 SUBPRIME DEALER. CALL NOW @ 540-300-4540Special internet pricing is based on one time payment by customer such as cash, check, or certified funds. Finance charges may vary. Prices exclude sales tax, registration, title, financing charges and $499 processing fee.Apply online at WWW.AUTOSDIRECTVA.COM and find out why we are the HOME OF THE GUARANTEED FINANCING APPROVALor call 540-300-4540. AutosDirectVA.com 540-300-4540
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus RC 200t with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHHA5BC4G5002883
Stock: D36129
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-19-2020
- 90,179 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$26,188$1,912 Below Market
Tustin Toyota - Tustin / California
Tustin Toyota, Giant Used Car Outlet of Orange County, serving Anaheim, Cypress, Tustin, Santa Ana, Irvine, Westminster, Orange, Huntington Beach, Garden Grove, Fullerton, San Juan Capistrano, Lake Forest, as well as all surrounding cities. Wide variety Used Car Department with over 100 vehicles in stock! Located at 44 Auto Center Drive, Tustin, Ca 92782 (We are in a separate building from our New car lot) with knowledgeable Product Specialists to assist with a hassle free experience and enjoyment of the vehicle you are seeking! Our Representatives will be glad to assist you, call us today (877) 360-7744 Pre-Owned / Used / Certified Near Tustin, CA 92782 Orange County Irvine Santa Ana Anaheim Cypress Buena Park Costa Mesa Fullerton Brea Yorba Linda Placentia Garden Grove Westminster Stanton Huntington Beach Midway City
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus RC 200t with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHHA5BC7G5000187
Stock: 20T4864A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 14,728 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$28,000
Southern 441 Toyota - Royal Palm Beach / Florida
Clean CARFAX. **CARFAX CERTIFIED ONE OWNER, **CLEAN CARFAX, **FREE LIFETIME UNLIMITED WARRANTY!!! See Dealer for Details., **FULLY SERVICED BY A FACTORY TRAINED TECHNICIAN, **HEATED SEATS, **ILLUMINATED ENTRY, **LIKE NEW CONDITION, **BLUETOOTH, **LOCAL TRADE IN, **LOW MILES, **NAVIGATION, **POWER SUNROOF, **PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM w/CD, **PREMIUM HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATING, **PREMIUM LEATHER SEATING, **PREMIUM WHEELS, **REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY w/PANIC ALARM, **USB PORTS, 10 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Back-Up Camera, Back-Up Monitor w/Dynamic Grid Lines, Blind Spot Monitor w/Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver Seat Memory, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electrochromic Outside Mirrors, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: Safety Connect, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated & Vented Driver & Passenger Seats, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Lexus Enform, Lexus Enform Destinations, Low tire pressure warning, Luxury Package, Navigation System, Navigation System Package, NuLuxe Interior Seat Trim, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Perf Leather-Trimmed Seat Mat. w/Contrast Stitch, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Front Bucket Seats, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column w/Memory, Power windows, Premium Package, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/In-Dash CD w/7" VGA Display, Radio: AM/FM/In-Dash CD/DVD & Navigation, Rain Sensing Wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers.We offer Market Based Pricing so please call to check on the availability of this vehicle. We will buy your vehicle even if you don't buy ours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus RC 200t with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHHA5BC1G5001299
Stock: 001299K
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 13,333 miles
$33,998
CarMax El Paso - Now offering Curbside Pickup - El Paso / Texas
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in TX, and excludes tax, title and tags, and $150 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus RC 200t with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHHA5BC4G5004813
Stock: 19021645
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 16,894 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$27,000
Lexus of Highland Park - Highland Park / Illinois
Lexus Complete Haggle Free Pricing- No Haggling, No Pressure!...Period! Our one price, one point of contact delivers competitive upfront pricing in an easy, transparent way to help you make the best well informed decision on your next vehicle purchase.CARFAX One-Owner.2016 Lexus RC 200t Premium Obsidian RWD 2.0L I4 DOHC 16VBluetooth, Rear Back Up Camera, 10 Speakers, Automatic temperature control, Blind Spot Monitor w/Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Front dual zone A/C, Heated & Vented Driver & Passenger Seats, Power driver seat, Premium Package, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control.L/Certified Details:* Warranty Deductible: $0* Roadside Assistance* Vehicle History* CERTIFIED WARRANTY: Unlimited-mileage warranty up to 6 years. Balance of new car warranty (4 Year/50K Miles) plus 2 Year/Unlimited-mileage L/Certified warranty. SERVICE MAINTENANCE: Complimentary Maintenance Plan covering the first four basic factory-scheduled maintenance services for 2 years or 20,000 miles* 161 Point InspectionOdometer is 20922 miles below market average!Reviews:* The 2016 Lexus RC 200t is a luxury coupe that delivers improved fuel economy with its new-for-2016 entry-level four-cylinder option. The 2016 Lexus RC gives up a bit of athleticism to its competition, but has a beautifully trimmed cabin and a civilized demeanor. Source: EdmundsLexus of Highland Park is a truly family-owned and operated business. We are value-oriented, customer focused, and ready to serve your car buying needs. Call today for an appointment and let us show you how we work!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus RC 200t with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHHA5BC5G5003489
Stock: P6597
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-27-2020
- 26,148 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$30,000$231 Below Market
BMW of Meridian - Meridian / Mississippi
2016 Lexus RC 200t Liquid Platinum Sun Roof, Adaptive Variable Suspension, Aluminum Sport Pedals, Black Headliner, Blind Spot Monitor w/Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Driver Seat Memory, F Sport Front Fender Badges, F Sport Nuluxe Seat Trim, F Sport Shift Knob, F-Sport Package w/Summer Tires, Glove Box w/Key, Heated & Vented Driver & Passenger Seats, High-Friction Brake Pads, LFA Inspired TFT Instrumentation, Navigation System, Perf Leather Steering Wheel w/Paddle Shifters, Power Front Sport Seats w/Contrast Stitching, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Silver Performance Trim, Sport Vehicle Dynamics Integrated Mgmt (VDIM), Stainless Steel Scuff Plates, Unique Front Fascia/Grille, Wheels: 19 x 9 Aluminum Alloy F Sport.Clean CARFAX.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus RC 200t with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHHA5BC2G5003594
Stock: P20015
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 73,785 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$25,940
Mark Kia - Scottsdale / Arizona
((**BUY ONLINE - AVAILABLE HOME DELIVERY**200t**F SPORT**COUPE**F SPORT PACKAGE**PREMIUM PACKAGE**LUXURY PACKAGE**BLIND-SPOT MONITOR**NAVIGATION**SUNROOF**BACKUP CAMERA**PREMIUM SOUND**HEATED/COOLED SEATS**BLUETOOTH**SATELLITE RADIO**LEATHER**ASE CERTIFIED TOP TO BOTTOM SERVICE INSPECTION**TRADES WELCOME**)) 2016 Lexus RC 200t RWD 8-Speed Automatic 2.0L I4 DOHC 16V 22/32 City/Highway MPG, Adaptive Variable Suspension, Air Conditioning, All Weather Package, Aluminum Sport Pedals, Back-Up Monitor w/Dynamic Grid Lines, Black Headliner, Blind Spot Monitor w/Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Delay-off headlights, Driver Seat Memory, Electrochromic Outside Mirrors, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, F Sport Front Fender Badges, F Sport Nuluxe Seat Trim, F Sport Shift Knob, F-Sport Package w/Summer Tires, Fully automatic headlights, Glove Box w/Key, Headlamp Washers (Retractable and Color Keyed), Heated & Vented Driver & Passenger Seats, High-Friction Brake Pads, Knee airbag, LFA Inspired TFT Instrumentation, Luxury Package, Mark Levinson Premium Surround System, Moonroof w/Power Tilt/Slide, Perf Leather Steering Wheel w/Paddle Shifters, Perf Leather-Trimmed Seat Mat. w/Contrast Stitch, Power Front Sport Seats w/Contrast Stitching, Power steering, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column w/Memory, Power windows, Premium Package, PTC Heater, Radio: AM/FM/In-Dash CD w/7 VGA Display, Rain Sensing Wipers, Silver Performance Trim, Sport Vehicle Dynamics Integrated Mgmt (VDIM), Stainless Steel Scuff Plates, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Unique Front Fascia/Grille, Wheels: 19 x 9 Aluminum Alloy F Sport, Windshield De-Icer. Advertised prices are subject to tax, title, license, registration, dealer documentary fee, and finance charges. Most vehicles are subject to reconditioning fees and costs for dealer installed accessories. These fees and costs are not included in theadvertised price. Second key, floor mats, or owners manual may not be available on
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus RC 200t with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHHA5BC1G5001027
Stock: KP6063
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 30,882 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$25,995$1,799 Below Market
Evolution Cars - Conyers / Georgia
BUY AND DRIVE WORRY FREE! Own this CARFAX 1-Owner and Buyback Guarantee Qualified RC 200t today, worry free! EXTREMELY LOW MILES! Get the best value from your vehicle purchase. This 2016 boasts an extremely low 30882 miles! KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning, Bluetooth. This Lexus RC 200t also includes Power Driver's Seat, Clock, Climate Control, Power Passenger Seat, Tachometer, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Homelink System, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Steering Radio Controls, Wood Trim, Power Mirrors, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, CD Player, Satellite Radio, Center Arm Rest, Remote Fuel Door, Vanity Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights, Reverse Camera, Side Curtain Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Rear-Side Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Carpeted Floor Mats, Overhead Console, Aux. Audio Input, HD Radio, Voice Control. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Fuel Door, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 404-736-5757 or sunny@evolutioncars.com for more information. - FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL US OUR SALES AT 1-404-736-5757 . WE ARE OPEN EVERY DAY OF THE WEEK. FOR MORE DETAILED PHOTOS VISIT US AT www.evolutioncars.com . WE DO OFFER FULL FINANCING AND EXTENDED WARRANTIES and complimentary 2 Year Maintenance in greater Atlanta, Ga Area. TRADE-IN'S WELCOME . EVRY CAR UNDER 100000 MILES CAN HAVE 30 DAY AND 1000 MILES WARRANTY, https://www.carchex.com/auto-warranty/carchex-and-edmunds/ . ALL MAJOR CREDIT CARDS ACCEPTED . NATIONWIDE SHIPPING AT DISCOUNTED RATES . All shipping deals have to be cash or equivalent before unit is shipped, Get with sales Associate for more info. OFFERING THE BEST DEALS IN PRE-OWNED MARKET ! UNSEEN LOW PRICES... EASY - NO HAGGLE, NO HASSLE INTERNET PRICING PLUS FREE SHIPPING FOR CERTAIN ZIP CODES!!!! We do our best to list all the correct information, however we will not be bound by or responsible for any error or misprint in our advertisement. It is the customer's sole responsibility to verify the accuracy of the prices with the dealer as well as the existence and condition of any equipment listed. We may or may not have all the keys, owner's manuals, and floor mats, but we will be happy to obtain extra ones for you at our cost. Pricing subject to change without notice. * ALL VEHICLE PRICES EXCLUDE TAX, TAG ($44), ELT-FEE ($199), CUSTOMER SERVICE PACK ($699). Some third Party website allow to advertise with fee so please Get with sales Associate for more info. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus RC 200t with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHHA5BC2G5004440
Stock: G5004440
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 39,968 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$26,691
Lexus of Sacramento - Sacramento / California
Certified,CARFAX 1 Owner L Certified ONLY 39 967 Miles! EPA 32 MPG Hwy 22 MPG City! Sunroof Heated Seats Back Up Camera Satellite Radio CD Player iPod MP3 Input PREMIUM PACKAGE WHEELS 19 X 8 ALUMINUM ALLOY Turbo Charged KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Back Up Camera Turbocharged Satellite Radio iPod MP3 Input CD Player. Lexus RC 200t with OBSIDIAN exterior and BLACK interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 241 HP at 5800 RPM . OPTION PACKAGES PREMIUM PACKAGE Blind Spot Monitor w Rear Cross Traffic Alert lane change assist Heated Vented Driver Passenger Seats MOONROOF W POWER TILT SLIDE WHEELS 19 X 8 ALUMINUM ALLOY Tires P235 40R19 Fr P265 35R19 Rr X9J Summer ACCESSORY PACKAGE 2 Trunk Mat Rear Bumper Applique Wheel Locks PPO Cargo Net. EXPERTS RAVE Edmunds.com's review says We've been impressed with the RC 200t's turbocharged four cylinder's refined zest.. SHOP WITH CONFIDENCE CARFAX 1 Owner 161 Point Inspection and Reconditioning 2 Year 20k Mile Complimentary Scheduled Maintenance up to 4 Services from date of purchase $0 deductible for warranty repairs Roadside assistance and trip interruption services are included during the warranty period Complimentary loaner car provided Balance of New Car Warranty plus 2 years unlimited mile Warranty Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.,,Power Windows,Tires - Rear Performance,Head Curtain Air Bag,Tires - Front Performance,Intermittent Wipers,Driver Air Bag,Adjustable Steering Wheel,Cooled Driver Seat,MP3 Player,Power Seat,Auto-Off Headlights,CD Player,BLIND SPOT MONITOR,Electronic Stability,Rear Defrost,Bucket Seats,AM/FM stereo,Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel,iPod/MP3 Input,Daytime Running Lights,Heated Driver Seat,Sunroof,Turbocharged,Vehicle Anti-Theft System,8-Speed A/T,Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,Power Steering,Passenger Air Bag,Pass-Through Rear Seat,Keyless Entry,Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror,COMPACT SPARE TIRE,Satellite Radio,Onboard Communications System,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Power passenger seat,4 Cylinder Engine,Headlights-Auto-Leveling,Heated Side Mirrors,Tire Pressure Monitoring,Driver Lumbar,Back-Up Camera,4-Wheel ABS,Power Door Locks,Power Driver Mirror,Dual Zone A/C,Front Floor Mats,Woodgrain Interior Trim,Cruise Control,Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors,Passenger vanity mirror,Keyless Start,Electrochromic rearview mirror,Rear Body Air Bag,Brake assist,Universal Garage Door Opener,Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror,Steering Wheel Controls,Auto Transmission w/Manual Mode,A/C,Driver vanity mirror,Disclaimer Prices do not include government fees and taxes any finance charges any dealer document processing charge any electronic filing charge and any emission testing charge.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus RC 200t with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHHA5BC8G5002434
Stock: G5002434PLC
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 31,418 miles
$31,975
Park Place Lexus Grapevine - Grapevine / Texas
L Certified by Lexus, this RC 200t is equipped with Navigation, Backup Camera, Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Intuitive Parking Assist, Driver & Passenger Heated/Ventilated Seats, Bluetooth, Rear Lip Spoiler, Satellite Radio, Moon Roof and more!L/Certified vehicles enjoy unlimited mileage coverage for the balance of the remaining factory 4 year/ 50k base new vehicle warranty plus two years - thus providing a maximum benefit of up to 6 years, from Date Of First Use (DOFU). If at the time of purchase the vehicle is already outside of the Factory Warranty (in excess of 50,000 miles OR 4YRS from the DOFU) L/Cert Warranty coverage begins on the DAY OF PURCHASE for 2 years with unlimited miles. ALL L/Cert coverage can be extended at the point of sale for up to an additional 5 years at extra cost - with coverage remaining with UNLIMITED MILES!! Please speak to a Sales Experience Manager to clarify L/Certified coverage on each specific vehicle.Park Place Lexus in Grapevine is pleased to offer this 2016 Lexus RC 200t Premium, it is current on all services. The body and condition of this sedan was well maintained and handles/drives GREAT!! One owner clean CARFAX!Come in or call about this vehicle today for more information!!!The Lexus RC is smooth and responsive, a nice luxury coupe for commuting. It's easy to drive and delivers strong performance. Luxurious appointments, convenience and comfortable seats make for relaxing travel. The Lexus RC does everything you ask, and yet it always feels effortless.Click on the CarFax and Auto iPacket links below to view everything we know about this vehicle!!Call or email TODAY on this vehicle or if this doesn't quite fit then tell us what you are looking for - we turn our inventory once a month and are trading for new inventory hourly - so your next car may well be here and just not listed yet!PLUS!!No Pre-Payment Penalty LoansVehicle Protection Policies Available On Most Makes and ModelsQuick Approvals for most credit situationsVery competitive rates (with approved credit)Let our Finance Department tailor a loan specifically for your needs and budget. We use both local and major national lending institutions to obtain financing for most of our clients, with a 98% approval rate.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus RC 200t with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHHA5BC2G5002882
Stock: G5002882
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 47,483 milesDelivery Available*
$27,990
Carvana - New York City - New York City / New York
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus RC 200t with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHHA5BC7G5002005
Stock: 2000622440
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 50,340 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$27,000$1,539 Below Market
Auto Ave - Los Angeles / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus RC 200t with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHHA5BC0G5000337
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 26,334 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$33,998
North Park Lexus At Dominion - San Antonio / Texas
CARFAX 1-Owner, L/ Certified, ONLY 26,334 Miles! EPA 32 MPG Hwy/22 MPG City! Nav System, Heated Seats, Moonroof, Dual Zone A/C, Keyless Start, iPod/MP3 Input, Turbo Charged Engine, REAR LIP SPOILER, F-SPORT PACKAGE W/SUMMER TIRES . Call Us Today!KEY FEATURES INCLUDETurbocharged MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Heated Mirrors, Electronic Stability Control.OPTION PACKAGESF-SPORT PACKAGE W/SUMMER TIRES active sound control, T145/70D18 Aluminum Spare Tire, Black Headliner, Blind Spot Monitor w/Rear Cross Traffic Alert, lane change assist, F Sport Front Fender Badges, LFA Inspired TFT Instrumentation, Glove Box w/Key, Silver Performance Trim, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Perf Leather Steering Wheel w/Paddle Shifters, F SPORT logo, F Sport Shift Knob, High-Friction Brake Pads, Heated & Vented Driver & Passenger Seats, Unique Front Fascia/Grille, Wheels: 19" x 9" Aluminum Alloy F Sport, Tires: P235/40R19 Fr & P265/35R19 Rr Summer, Driver Seat Memory, Stainless Steel Scuff Plates, Lexus logo, Aluminum Sport Pedals, Sport Vehicle Dynamics Integrated Mgmt (VDIM), Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS), F Sport tuned suspension, Power Front Sport Seats, NAVIGATION SYSTEM PACKAGE Touchpad RTI, Electro Multi Vision (EMV) display 161-Point Inspection and ReconditioningVISIT US TODAYNorth Park Lexus at Dominion is an Elite of Lexus dealership in San Antonio and the first resort-style luxury dealership in the nation. Everyone at Lexus Dominion is committed to providing our guests with the highest level of customer service. Experience Amazing at North Park Lexus at Dominion, the premier Lexus dealership serving San Antonio, Boerne, Helotes and beyond!Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus RC 200t with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHHA5BC3G5004818
Stock: LD5004818
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 48,259 milesDelivery Available*
$25,990
Carvana - Hartford - Hartford / Connecticut
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus RC 200t with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHHA5BC7G5003316
Stock: 2000631569
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 89,589 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$22,995
Anchor Auto Outlet - Raleigh / North Carolina
'Due to exceptionally high demand, our dealership will operate on a first come first serve basis'*All pricing and detail of trim levels are believed to be accurate, but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. Call or email for complete vehicle specific information. All prices are plus Tax, Tag, and Dealer documentation fees.*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus RC 200t with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHHA5BC1G5002534
Stock: 002534
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 36,795 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$28,998
Century Auto - Daly City / California
Blind Spot Monitoring, Push Start Ignition, Leather, Rear View Back Up Camera, Dual Power Seats, Bluetooth, AUX/USB, HID Headlights, Rear Spoiler, Alloy Wheels, Extremely Clean Condition Inside and Out.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus RC 200t with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHHA5BC9G5000224
Stock: 7814
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 29,705 milesFair Deal
$30,705
Lexus of Albuquerque - Albuquerque / New Mexico
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus RC 200t with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHHA5BC9G5003513
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Acura RLX 2020
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.