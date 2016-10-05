Used 2016 Lexus RC 200t for Sale Near Me

Park Place Lexus Grapevine - Grapevine / Texas

L Certified by Lexus, this RC 200t is equipped with Navigation, Backup Camera, Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Intuitive Parking Assist, Driver & Passenger Heated/Ventilated Seats, Bluetooth, Rear Lip Spoiler, Satellite Radio, Moon Roof and more!L/Certified vehicles enjoy unlimited mileage coverage for the balance of the remaining factory 4 year/ 50k base new vehicle warranty plus two years - thus providing a maximum benefit of up to 6 years, from Date Of First Use (DOFU). If at the time of purchase the vehicle is already outside of the Factory Warranty (in excess of 50,000 miles OR 4YRS from the DOFU) L/Cert Warranty coverage begins on the DAY OF PURCHASE for 2 years with unlimited miles. ALL L/Cert coverage can be extended at the point of sale for up to an additional 5 years at extra cost - with coverage remaining with UNLIMITED MILES!! Please speak to a Sales Experience Manager to clarify L/Certified coverage on each specific vehicle.Park Place Lexus in Grapevine is pleased to offer this 2016 Lexus RC 200t Premium, it is current on all services. The body and condition of this sedan was well maintained and handles/drives GREAT!! One owner clean CARFAX!Come in or call about this vehicle today for more information!!!The Lexus RC is smooth and responsive, a nice luxury coupe for commuting. It's easy to drive and delivers strong performance. Luxurious appointments, convenience and comfortable seats make for relaxing travel. The Lexus RC does everything you ask, and yet it always feels effortless.Click on the CarFax and Auto iPacket links below to view everything we know about this vehicle!!Call or email TODAY on this vehicle or if this doesn't quite fit then tell us what you are looking for - we turn our inventory once a month and are trading for new inventory hourly - so your next car may well be here and just not listed yet!PLUS!!No Pre-Payment Penalty LoansVehicle Protection Policies Available On Most Makes and ModelsQuick Approvals for most credit situationsVery competitive rates (with approved credit)Let our Finance Department tailor a loan specifically for your needs and budget. We use both local and major national lending institutions to obtain financing for most of our clients, with a 98% approval rate.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Lexus RC 200t with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

26 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 32 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTHHA5BC2G5002882

Stock: G5002882

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-24-2020