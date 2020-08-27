Used 2017 Lexus RC 200t for Sale Near Me

Lexus of Thousand Oaks - Thousand Oaks / California

Thank you for your interest in one of Lexus of Thousand Oaks's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2017 Lexus RC RC Turbo F Sport with 29,015mi. This 2017 Lexus RC comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. Jump in and drive off. You can sleep easy knowing this vehicle is Certified Pre-Owned. This Lexus RC RC Turbo F Sport was inspected and meets the stringent standards to be called a Certified Pre-Owned Lexus from Lexus of Thousand Oaks. You deserve a vehicle designed for higher expectations. This Lexus RC RC Turbo F Sport delivers with a luxurious, well-appointed interior and world-class engineering. Why spend more money than you have to? This Lexus RC will help you keep the extra money you'd normally spend on gas. A Lexus with as few miles as this one is a rare find. This RC RC Turbo F Sport was gently driven and it shows. More information about the 2017 Lexus RC: The Lexus RC operates in a field that includes the BMW 435i, Mercedes-Benz C350 and Audi A5. At nearly every turn, the RC out performs one or all, be it in standard features, pricing, or outright performance. Lexus understands the competitive nature of the luxury sport coupe segment and the RC is poised to dominate. Strengths of this model include available technology, luxurious cabin, performance oriented RC F, and Wide array of powertrain options

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Lexus RC 200t with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

26 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 32 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTHHA5BC3H5005016

Stock: LP8235

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-12-2020