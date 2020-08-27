Used 2017 Lexus RC 200t for Sale Near Me

57 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
RC 200t Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 57 listings
  • 2017 Lexus RC 200t in Black
    used

    2017 Lexus RC 200t

    8,156 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $29,875

    $3,106 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lexus RC 200t
    used

    2017 Lexus RC 200t

    16,475 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $29,990

    $2,613 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lexus RC 200t in White
    used

    2017 Lexus RC 200t

    29,608 miles
    Great Deal

    $31,498

    $3,686 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lexus RC 200t in Red
    used

    2017 Lexus RC 200t

    10,146 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $31,499

    $761 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lexus RC 200t in White
    used

    2017 Lexus RC 200t

    17,730 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $30,998

    $915 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lexus RC 200t in White
    used

    2017 Lexus RC 200t

    29,015 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $31,592

    $1,080 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lexus RC 200t in Black
    used

    2017 Lexus RC 200t

    32,250 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $29,998

    $1,615 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lexus RC 200t in Black
    used

    2017 Lexus RC 200t

    33,632 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $29,999

    Details
  • 2017 Lexus RC 200t in White
    used

    2017 Lexus RC 200t

    27,849 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $30,786

    $921 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lexus RC 200t in White
    used

    2017 Lexus RC 200t

    19,697 miles
    Fair Deal

    $31,900

    $260 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lexus RC 200t in Red
    certified

    2017 Lexus RC 200t

    31,219 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $35,414

    $909 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lexus RC 200t in Silver
    used

    2017 Lexus RC 200t

    19,290 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $31,998

    Details
  • 2017 Lexus RC 200t in White
    used

    2017 Lexus RC 200t

    36,008 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $30,998

    $845 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lexus RC 200t in White
    used

    2017 Lexus RC 200t

    15,352 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $33,999

    Details
  • 2017 Lexus RC 200t in Black
    used

    2017 Lexus RC 200t

    22,583 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $33,990

    Details
  • 2017 Lexus RC 200t in White
    used

    2017 Lexus RC 200t

    3,060 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $35,950

    Details
  • 2017 Lexus RC 200t in Silver
    certified

    2017 Lexus RC 200t

    33,731 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $32,977

    $434 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lexus RC 200t in Silver
    used

    2017 Lexus RC 200t

    20,006 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $32,682

    $707 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Lexus RC 200t searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 57 listings
  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus RC 200t
  4. Used 2017 Lexus RC 200t
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Lexus
RC 200t
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Lexus RC 200t info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings

* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.