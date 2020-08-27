Used 2017 Lexus RC 200t for Sale Near Me
- 8,156 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$29,875$3,106 Below Market
Russell Westbrook Maserati Van Nuys - Van Nuys / California
2017 Lexus RC 200t F-Sport Package **LEATHER**, **NAVIGATION**, **BACKUP CAMERA**, **BLUETOOTH**, **SIRIUS RADIO**, **POWER MOON ROOF**, **F-SPORT PACKAGE**, Adaptive Variable Suspension, Aluminum Sport Pedals, Back-Up Monitor w/Dynamic Grid Lines, Black Headliner, Blind Spot Monitor w/Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Driver Seat Memory, F Sport Front Fender Badges, F Sport Nuluxe Seat Trim, F Sport Package w/Summer Tires, F Sport Shift Knob, Glove Box w/Key, Heated & Vented Driver & Passenger Seats, High-Friction Brake Pads, Lexus Enform App Suite, Lexus Enform Destinations, LFA Inspired TFT Instrumentation, Navigation System w/Mark Levinson Premium Audio, Perf Leather Steering Wheel w/Paddle Shifters, Power Front Sport Seats w/Contrast Stitching, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Radio: AM/FM/In-Dash DVD/CD, Silver Performance Trim, Sport Vehicle Dynamics Integrated Mgmt (VDIM), Stainless Steel Scuff Plates, Unique Front Fascia/Grille, Wheels: 19" x 9" F SPORT Alloy. 2.0L I4 DOHC 16V 8-Speed Automatic with Direct Shift Caviar Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 17964 miles below market average!KBB Fair Market Range Low: $33,465 CARFAX One-Owner.At Russell Westbrook Alfa Romeo Maserati of Van Nuys every customer is a winner! All vehicles feature Market-Based Pricing and CarFax Vehicle History Reports. Russell Westbrook Alfa Romeo Fiat Maserati - A Team Above All - Above All, A Team! At Russell Westbrook Alfa Romeo Maserati of Van Nuys we provide premium customer service with a hassle-free buying experience.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus RC 200t with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHHA5BC9H5006090
Stock: BP6125
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 16,475 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$29,990$2,613 Below Market
BMW of Columbia - Columbia / Missouri
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus RC 200t with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHHA5BC8H5005657
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 29,608 milesGreat Deal
$31,498$3,686 Below Market
Lexus of Marin - San Rafael / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus RC 200t with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHHA5BC3H5007431
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 10,146 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$31,499$761 Below Market
Gravity Autos Marietta - Marietta / Georgia
Odometer is 16265 miles below market average! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!CERTIFIED BY CARFAX- NO ACCIDENTS AND ONE OWNER!, REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY STILL APPLIES!, NAVIGATION!, REAR VIEW BACK-UP CAMERA!, MOONROOF!, Adaptive Variable Suspension, Aluminum Sport Pedals, Back-Up Monitor w/Dynamic Grid Lines, Black Headliner, Blind Spot Monitor w/Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Driver Seat Memory, F Sport Front Fender Badges, F Sport Nuluxe Seat Trim, F Sport Package w/Summer Tires, F Sport Shift Knob, Glove Box w/Key, Heated & Vented Driver & Passenger Seats, High-Friction Brake Pads, Lexus Enform App Suite, Lexus Enform Destinations, LFA Inspired TFT Instrumentation, Navigation System, Perf Leather Steering Wheel w/Paddle Shifters, Power Front Sport Seats w/Contrast Stitching, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Radio: AM/FM/In-Dash DVD/CD, Silver Performance Trim, Sport Vehicle Dynamics Integrated Mgmt (VDIM), Stainless Steel Scuff Plates, Unique Front Fascia/Grille, Wheels: 19 x 9 F SPORT Alloy.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus RC 200t with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHHA5BC7H5006153
Stock: 006153
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 17,730 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$30,998$915 Below Market
CarMax Miami Lakes - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Miami Lakes / Florida
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in FL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus RC 200t with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHHA5BC3H5005999
Stock: 18757127
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 29,015 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$31,592$1,080 Below Market
Lexus of Thousand Oaks - Thousand Oaks / California
Thank you for your interest in one of Lexus of Thousand Oaks's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2017 Lexus RC RC Turbo F Sport with 29,015mi. This 2017 Lexus RC comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. Jump in and drive off. You can sleep easy knowing this vehicle is Certified Pre-Owned. This Lexus RC RC Turbo F Sport was inspected and meets the stringent standards to be called a Certified Pre-Owned Lexus from Lexus of Thousand Oaks. You deserve a vehicle designed for higher expectations. This Lexus RC RC Turbo F Sport delivers with a luxurious, well-appointed interior and world-class engineering. Why spend more money than you have to? This Lexus RC will help you keep the extra money you'd normally spend on gas. A Lexus with as few miles as this one is a rare find. This RC RC Turbo F Sport was gently driven and it shows. More information about the 2017 Lexus RC: The Lexus RC operates in a field that includes the BMW 435i, Mercedes-Benz C350 and Audi A5. At nearly every turn, the RC out performs one or all, be it in standard features, pricing, or outright performance. Lexus understands the competitive nature of the luxury sport coupe segment and the RC is poised to dominate. Strengths of this model include available technology, luxurious cabin, performance oriented RC F, and Wide array of powertrain options
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus RC 200t with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHHA5BC3H5005016
Stock: LP8235
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 32,250 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$29,998$1,615 Below Market
CarMax Ft. Lauderdale - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Davie / Florida
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in FL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus RC 200t with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHHA5BC2H5005735
Stock: 18888703
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 33,632 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$29,999
Audi Central Houston - Houston / Texas
ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX, F SPORT Package Exterior, 2.0 liter twin-scroll turbocharged w/intercooler, 8-speed Automatic Transmission with Steering Wheel Mounted Paddle Shifters, Performance Dampers, Bluetooth hands free phone audio streaming, Backup Camera, LED Headlamps low high beam, Multi Information Display(MID)- full color display includes Audio, Lexus 10-speaker Premium Display Audio System, Intuitive Parking Assist, Moonroof, Obsidian exterior, and Black interior. Proudly serving HOUSTON, SUGAR LAND, KATY, PEARLAND AND MEMORIAL AREAS! We at Audi Central Houston take pride at being the top volume Audi dealer in the Great State of Texas (over 10 years running!), as well as being a multi-year winning recipient of Audi's prestigious Magna Society Award-for incredible customer service!! Come see what makes us great! Check available offers and schedule your reservation TODAY
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus RC 200t with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHHA5BC9H5006901
Stock: TH5006901
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 27,849 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$30,786$921 Below Market
Motorpoint Roswell - Roswell / Georgia
This 2017 Lexus RC 2dr RC Turbo F Sport RWD features a 2.0L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Eminent White Pearl with a Rioja Red Full Leather interior. It is offered with the remaining factory warranty. - Sport Package, Full Leather Interior Surface, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Fuel Door, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 770-299-1929 or support@motorpointroswell.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus RC 200t with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHHA5BC1H5005614
Stock: 005614
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 19,697 milesFair Deal
$31,900$260 Below Market
Land Rover Buckhead - Atlanta / Georgia
2017 Lexus RC 200t **Eligible for a 100,000 mile Hennessy Certified Warranty!**, **CarFax 1-Owner!**, **Clean CarFax!**, **Local Trade-In!**, **We pay top dollar for trades!**, **Call now for details!**, Adaptive Variable Suspension, Aluminum Sport Pedals, Black Headliner, Blind Spot Monitor w/Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Driver Seat Memory, F Sport Front Fender Badges, F Sport Nuluxe Seat Trim, F Sport Package w/Summer Tires, F Sport Shift Knob, Glove Box w/Key, Heated & Vented Driver & Passenger Seats, High-Friction Brake Pads, LFA Inspired TFT Instrumentation, Perf Leather Steering Wheel w/Paddle Shifters, Power Front Sport Seats w/Contrast Stitching, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Silver Performance Trim, Sport Vehicle Dynamics Integrated Mgmt (VDIM), Stainless Steel Scuff Plates, Unique Front Fascia/Grille, Wheels: 19" x 9" F SPORT Alloy.Here at Hennessy Jaguar Land Rover Buckhead, we have a tremendous Pre-Owned Inventory including a vast selection of Luxury/High-Line Vehicles! Why pay a Premium for a Luxury Vehicle when you can save THOUSANDS with us? On top of our aggressive pricing, we are a proud part of the Hennessy family and our extensive dealer network affords us the ability to offer you a Hennessy CERTIFIED WARRANTY on most vehicles with 100,000+ mile coverage AND STILL save you thousands versus our competitors! Stop by and let us show you the Hennessy way!Welcome to Hennessy Jaguar Land Rover Buckhead, the nations #1 volume dealer of Certified & Pre-Owned Land Rovers and Jaguars! We offer the largest selection of New & Pre-Owned Land Rovers and Jaguars in the entire country, accompanied with outstanding deals and unparalleled service! We are a proud part of the Hennessy family, the most trusted name for luxury vehicles in metro Atlanta for over 50 years! Hennessy operates 15 dealerships in the Atlanta market, which provides us with access to an over 2,500 vehicle network! No matter what you are interested in, we can help!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus RC 200t with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHHA5BC5H5007561
Stock: B4999LA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- certified
2017 Lexus RC 200t31,219 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$35,414$909 Below Market
Hendrick Lexus Kansas City - Merriam / Kansas
2 yr L/Certified Warranty, UNLIMITED miles, Very well maintained, we have the records to prove it! CARFAX 1-Owner, Excellent Condition, L/ Certified, LOW MILES - 31,219! FUEL EFFICIENT 32 MPG Hwy/22 MPG City! Nav System, Moonroof, Heated Seats, Turbo Charged Engine, Blind Spot Monitor, Cross-Traffic Alert, Keyless Start, Back-Up Camera, Aluminum Wheels, NAVIGATION SYSTEMNAMED THE BEST CPO PROGRAM OF 2019 By U.S. NEWS161-Point Inspection and Reconditioning, 24/7-Roadside Assistance, Balance of New Car Warranty plus 2 Years/Unlimited Miles, Towing, Lock-out Service, Emergency Fuel Service, Trip-Interruption Services, Please See Dealer for Complete Coverage Details. 2-Year/20K-Mile Complimentary Scheduled Maintenance (up to 4 services) from date of purchase.OPTION PACKAGESF SPORT PACKAGE W/SUMMER TIRES active sound control, T145/70D18 Aluminum Spare Tire, Black Headliner, F Sport Front Fender Badges, LFA Inspired TFT Instrumentation, Glove Box w/Key, Silver Performance Trim, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Perf Leather Steering Wheel w/Paddle Shifters, F SPORT logo, F Sport Shift Knob, High-Friction Brake Pads, Heated & Vented Driver & Passenger Seats, Unique Front Fascia/Grille, Driver Seat Memory, Stainless Steel Scuff Plates, Lexus logo, Aluminum Sport Pedals, Sport Vehicle Dynamics Integrated Mgmt (VDIM), Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS), SPORT+ driving mode, NAVIGATION SYSTEM enhanced voice command, touchpad RTI, Bluetooth 3.0 automatic phonebook download capabilities and Lexus Inside, Lexus Enform DestinationsPricing analysis performed on 8/27/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus RC 200t with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHHA5BC0H5006897
Stock: P06897
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 19,290 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$31,998
CarMax Ft. Lauderdale - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Davie / Florida
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in FL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus RC 200t with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHHA5BC1H5005631
Stock: 19262266
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 36,008 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$30,998$845 Below Market
Lexus of Serramonte - Colma / California
Boasts 32 Highway MPG and 22 City MPG! Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This Lexus RC boasts a Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 18" x 8" Fr & 18" x 9" 5-Spoke Alloy, Wheels w/Machined Accents, Valet Function.*This Lexus RC Comes Equipped with These Options *Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Sport Direct Shift Automatic -inc: steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tracker System, Tires: 235/45R18 AS, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Systems Monitor, Steel Spare Wheel, Stainless Steel Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim.* Stop By Today *For a must-own Lexus RC come see us at Lexus of Serramonte, 700 Serramonte Blvd, Colma, CA 94014. Just minutes away!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus RC 200t with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHHA5BC3H5006828
Stock: LH5006828
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 15,352 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$33,999
Crown Lexus - Ontario / California
UNLIMITED MILE L/ CERTIFIED WARRANTY!, CLEAN CARFAX!, NAVIGATION!, F-SPORT PKG!, NEW TIRES!, NEW BRAKES!, F-SPORT WHEELS!, HEATED/VENTILATED SEATS!, INTUITIVE PARK ASSIST!, MOONROOF!, REAR SPOILER!, BACKUP CAMERA!, ADAPTIVE VARIABLE SUSPENSION!, DYNAMIC RADAR CRUISE!, LED FOG LAMPS!, BLACK HEADLINER!, ILLUMINATED DOOR SILLS!, PRISTINE CONDITION!, CARFAX ONE OWNER!, LEATHER!, KEYLESS ENTRY!, NON-SMOKER!.We work with over 20 lendersL/Certified Details:* Roadside Assistance* First 4 Maintenance Service included* Includes Rental Car and Trip Interruption Reimbursement* Limited Warranty: 24 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* 161 Point Inspection* Warranty Deductible: $0* Vehicle HistoryAt Crown Lexus, we pride ourselves in taking care of our guests and delivering the best possible sales experience in Ontario and surrounding areas. All of our pre-owned vehicles undergo a thorough inspection by Lexus Certified Technicians to ensure the best quality vehicles available. All vehicles are priced using 'SONIC Price' which is based on actual market data of identical vehicles sold in our communities.Call to schedule your VIP experience today!.Photo may not be of actual vehicle. See dealer for details. Although every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information on this site, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. All vehicles subject to prior sale. Prices do not include government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document processing charge, any electronic filing charge and any emission testing charge.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus RC 200t with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHHA5BC8H5007134
Stock: LH5007134
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 22,583 milesDelivery Available*
$33,990
Carvana - Sacramento - Sacramento / California
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus RC 200t with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHHA5BC0H5007595
Stock: 2000639075
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 3,060 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$35,950
Essence Maserati Alfa Romeo - Hurst / Texas
*LOW MILES* | 2017 Lexus RC 200t Coupe : F SPORT & NAV PKGS, SUNROOF, CAM, SAT, PARK ASST, BLIND SPOT, CLMT STS, LED, ILLUMN. SILLS, SPOILER, KEYLESS GO, BLACK CLPRS, 19" 10-SPLIT WLS, $9K OPTIONS | Essence Maserati Alfa Romeo is proud to offer this 2017 RC in exquisite mechanical condition and is covered by the bumper to bumper Lexus factory warranty. As new this Lexus had an original sticker price of $49,512 MSRP. | Added Options: F Sport Package (Inc. Premium Pkg) $4,105, Navigation System Package W/Voice Command $1,470, Sunroof W/Power Tilt/Slide $1,100, Intuitive Parking Assist (Front/Rear) $500, Illuminated Door Sills $449, Rear Spoiler $399. | Key Features: Active Sound Control, Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS), Aluminum Sport Pedals, Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirrors, Black Brake Calipers, Black Headliner, Driver Seat Memory, LED Headlights, Lexus Enform App Suite, Lexus SmartAccess System (Passive), Remote Touchpad, Single In-Dash CD/DVD Player, 10-Speaker Premium Audio, 19" F Sport Split 10-Spoke Wheels (Upgraded), Backup Camera, Blind Spot Assist, Bluetooth Hands-Free, Cooled & Heated Seats, Cruise Control, Keyless Start, Multi-Zone Climate Control, Portable Audio Connection, Remote Keyless Entry, Satellite Radio, Security System, Side Curtain Airbags And Steering Wheel Controls are just a few of the luxurious features this 1 Owner, CarFax Certified Lexus Coupe is equipped with. | This RC is powered by a responsive 2.0 liter 241 HP, I4 Twin-Scroll Turbocharged Engine mated to a smooth 8-Speed Automatic RWD transmission w/Shift Paddles. The exterior is a stunning Ultra White finish complemented by Black F Sport Nuluxe Seats interior, accented with Silver Performance Trim. Both the exterior and interior are in exquisite condition. | For your peace of mind, we remind you that this vehicle is under the remainder of the 48 months / 50,000 miles bumper to bumper Lexus manufacturer's warranty. The warranty start date was 6/28/2017. This is also pre-qualified for 100,000 miles extended warranty and an extended term, low finance rate offer for well qualified buyers*.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus RC 200t with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHHA5BC5H5005986
Stock: P5266
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- certified
2017 Lexus RC 200t33,731 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$32,977$434 Below Market
Pohanka Lexus of Chantilly - Chantilly / Virginia
L/CERTIFIED!!! CLEAN CARFAX!!! 4 NEW TIRES!!! NEW FRONT BRAKE PADS/ROTORS!!! FSPORT PACKAGE!!! NAVIGATION!!! INTUITIVE PARK ASSIST!!! HEATED AND VENTILATED SEATS!!! BACKUP CAMERA!!! BLIND SPOT MONITOR!!! This Vehicle is L/Certified with Warranty Coverage up to 6 years from the Date of first use and Unlimited Miles!! You will also receive Complimentary Scheduled maintenance for the next 2 years or 20,000 miles!! With 24/7 roadside assistance and trip interruption services. Peace of mind that extends beyond the vehicle’s original warranty. That’s not all!! It has been through a rigorous 161 point SAFETY and QUALITY inspection! Our Service department is open from 5:30am to 11:00pm 365 days a year!!! NO APPOINTMENT NECESSARY!!! With FREE Wi-Fi internet Café, Children’s Play Area, Snacks, massage chairs and Sports Lounge. Be a part of the Pohanka Lexus family. “Pohanka Lexus… At your Service since 1919” Many of our Vehicles are not yet listed on the internet so please contact us to find what you are you looking for. *SiriusXM satellite radio (complimentary 90-day trial subscription included)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus RC 200t with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHHA5BC1H5006715
Stock: LP200481
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-20-2020
- 20,006 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$32,682$707 Below Market
Lexus of Santa Fe - Santa Fe / New Mexico
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus RC 200t with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHHA5BC4H5006109
Certified Pre-Owned: No
