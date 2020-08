Used 2017 Lexus RC 200t for Sale Near Me

Russell Westbrook Maserati Van Nuys - Van Nuys / California

2017 Lexus RC 200t F-Sport Package **LEATHER**, **NAVIGATION**, **BACKUP CAMERA**, **BLUETOOTH**, **SIRIUS RADIO**, **POWER MOON ROOF**, **F-SPORT PACKAGE**, Adaptive Variable Suspension, Aluminum Sport Pedals, Back-Up Monitor w/Dynamic Grid Lines, Black Headliner, Blind Spot Monitor w/Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Driver Seat Memory, F Sport Front Fender Badges, F Sport Nuluxe Seat Trim, F Sport Package w/Summer Tires, F Sport Shift Knob, Glove Box w/Key, Heated & Vented Driver & Passenger Seats, High-Friction Brake Pads, Lexus Enform App Suite, Lexus Enform Destinations, LFA Inspired TFT Instrumentation, Navigation System w/Mark Levinson Premium Audio, Perf Leather Steering Wheel w/Paddle Shifters, Power Front Sport Seats w/Contrast Stitching, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Radio: AM/FM/In-Dash DVD/CD, Silver Performance Trim, Sport Vehicle Dynamics Integrated Mgmt (VDIM), Stainless Steel Scuff Plates, Unique Front Fascia/Grille, Wheels: 19" x 9" F SPORT Alloy. 2.0L I4 DOHC 16V 8-Speed Automatic with Direct Shift Caviar Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 17964 miles below market average!KBB Fair Market Range Low: $33,465 CARFAX One-Owner.At Russell Westbrook Alfa Romeo Maserati of Van Nuys every customer is a winner! All vehicles feature Market-Based Pricing and CarFax Vehicle History Reports. Russell Westbrook Alfa Romeo Fiat Maserati - A Team Above All - Above All, A Team! At Russell Westbrook Alfa Romeo Maserati of Van Nuys we provide premium customer service with a hassle-free buying experience.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Lexus RC 200t with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

26 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 32 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTHHA5BC9H5006090

Stock: BP6125

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-23-2020