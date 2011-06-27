Used 2016 Lexus RC 200t Consumer Reviews
Love My Lex
Spent a great deal of time reviewing many cars. Z370, Audi, Porsche Cayman and even a used 911. In the end, the styling and reliability and drivability of the RC won out. I love the looks and the fact that for around 45K or so I can have a brand new Coupe that looks this good with this many features. Got the F Sport Version on a 200t. I drove the 350, but I found the acceleration with the Turbo to be more responsive and nimble. I don't drive hard and am not going to the track, so this engine gives me more than enough. I don't understand some of the negative reviews. I'm only two weeks in and don't write many reviews, but I couldn't find a good consumer review on this car, so I figured I would write one. I would buy this car again if it were totaled. That's how I know I love it....
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
What about that gas mileage?
Beautiful car that can barely be faulted. However, first tank of gas on 200t yielded 14.4 mpg. Worse than any 6 cylinder of 8 cylinder I've ever driven. Amendment to my review. I must admit that on that first tank of gas, it was in sport mode the entire time. Second tank, I had it on "Regular" drive which means the turbo charger only pops in when necessary. MPG now 25.6. Third tank now 35 mpg. Now that's I'm more familiar with the car, I have learned how to drive it for the best mileage...always knowing that when I feel like it I can jam that turbo charger in for high performance.
- Performance
- Comfort
Sporty 2016 RC200t
Great car. Fun to drive, great looks, comfortable, gas mileage good. Improvements I would like to see are as follows: 1. Rain sensing wipers; 2. Auto trunk closing and 3. warning beep on lane change
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
check it!!!
Definitely happy I went through Edmunds. Knew what I wanted and absolutely LOVE my Lexus RC 200. Great for small stature people.
- Safety
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Hot looking car!
This car is beautiful. Designed very well. Only downside is Inline 4 with turbo. Lexus IS behind BMW and Audi in this department. Even though this engine has more horsepower than it's IS predecessor baby V6. That old entry level engine gives you better acceleration off the line. If you can spare the cash it may be better to step up to the RC350. Other than that you can't go wrong with the RC200t
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
